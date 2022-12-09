 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, December 9th, 2022

By JennaP23
Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Honors Announced

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football announced the All-Texas team for the 2022 season. Offensive lineman Jacob Gall earned first-team honors, while Connor Galvin, Siaki Ika, and Ben Sims were named to second-team.

Jacob Gall also earned Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Volleyball Loses to Louisville in Sweet 16

In a tough matchup in the Sweet 16, Baylor lost to #1-seed Louisville with a final score of 3-0.

Men’s Basketball Serves the Community

With the twelve day break between games, the Baylor men’s basketball team took some time to serve the Church Under the Bridge.

Brittney Griner Released from Russian Prison

Baylor alum Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap announced yesterday.

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend!

