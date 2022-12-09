DBR: Friday, December 9th, 2022

Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Honors Announced
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football announced the All-Texas team for the 2022 season. Offensive lineman Jacob Gall earned first-team honors, while Connor Galvin, Siaki Ika, and Ben Sims were named to second-team.
4️⃣ Bears land on the @dctf All-Texas Team.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 8, 2022
Jacob Gall also earned Offensive Lineman of the Year.
@Gall_Jacob x @dctf Offensive Lineman of the Year— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 8, 2022
Volleyball Loses to Louisville in Sweet 16
In a tough matchup in the Sweet 16, Baylor lost to #1-seed Louisville with a final score of 3-0.
Bears fall in three, but not without a fight.— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 8, 2022
Men’s Basketball Serves the Community
With the twelve day break between games, the Baylor men’s basketball team took some time to serve the Church Under the Bridge.
Community Champions! So proud of the work this group has done in the Waco community this season!! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/5lweKLQkQs— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) December 8, 2022
Brittney Griner Released from Russian Prison
Baylor alum Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap announced yesterday.
"We praise God this day has finally come."— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 8, 2022
A joint statement from @Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades pic.twitter.com/xQ55SeBLew
Bear of the Day
