DBR: Thursday, December 8th, 2022

Baylor Women’s Basketball Stampedes Past the Broncos
Strong performances by Jana Van Gytenbeek and Sarah Andrews lead the Bears to a 91-36 win over UT-Arlington last night at the Ferrell Center. Van Gytenbeek posted a season-high 15 points paired with 4 assists.
BIG HOME WIN #SicEm | #GreaterThan
Volleyball Faces Off Against Louisville in Fourth Straight Sweet Sixteen
In just about two hours at 10 a.m. CST Baylor and Louisville will matchup in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
TOMORROW! FOURTH-STRAIGHT REGIONAL APPEARANCE!
https://t.co/ok3guouzcc#SicEm pic.twitter.com/LTtloFxDGq
Richard Reese Named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Offensive Freshman of the Year
Reese set the Baylor freshman rushing record with a team-high 962 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was one of the nation’s best freshman rushers as well, finishing second in rushing touchdowns and third in rushing yards.
Richard Reese Named Dave Campbell's Texas Football Offensive Freshman of the Year
Seating Guide For the Armed Forces Bowl
Here is a guide from Baylor Football in case you need help picking out tickets for the upcoming bowl game.
In case you needed some help picking a section to sit in
️: https://t.co/29sNBggPsr#SicEm pic.twitter.com/AScQnzrwKq
Bright Future For Baylor Basketball
Pictured here is 2023 5-star commit Ja’Kobe Walter showing out on the high school basketball court. He will definitely be a huge addition and most likely a key-piece of our team next year.
2023 5 ⭐️ Baylor commit Ja'Kobe Walter is one of the best shot makers in the country
Really good at getting separation from his defender and getting his shot off
Can make shots at a high percentage off the catch or off the dribble pic.twitter.com/W56S2981QD
Finals Incoming, Finish Strong!
Yesterday was the last day of class which means finals start tomorrow! Pray for any current Bears you might know, it’s gonna get crazy here for a little bit.
And just like that, the fall semester's last classes are complete!
Keep it up, Bears -- you're almost there! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/OGICPmoZ58
Get ‘Em While You Can
Hurry up and order your Baylor Christmas ornament before it’s too late!
LAST CHANCE: Time is almost up for this year's #BaylorChristmas Ornaments!
Place your order now:
➡️ https://t.co/3HIfifqO9y pic.twitter.com/u265lHaM41
Happy Thursday Baylor Nation! Lock in for finals, and as always, Sic ‘Em.
