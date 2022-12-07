DBR: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Takes on UT Arlington
Tonight at the Ferrell Center, Baylor women’s basketball hosts UT Arlington.
Our favorite day of the week IT'S GAMEDAY!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 7, 2022
UT Arlington
Ferrell Center
⏰ 7 PM
https://t.co/uyu8Kjie5N
https://t.co/jggDQS3UIF
https://t.co/dNEzisZuGm
https://t.co/K8IWwnbGTD#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/0IdV8VQTGp
Men’s Basketball Defeats Tarleton State
Last night Baylor took care of business, beating Tarleton State 80-57. Playing without LJ Cryer (back tightness) and Adam Flagler (illness), the rest of the team stepped up and played extremely well. In his first career start, Langston Love scored a career-high 20 points, while Keyonte George led the team with 22 points.
Nothing better than a home DUB #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Epw40pdLq9— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 7, 2022
Tonight also marked Flo Thamba’s 100th career win at Baylor, making him the winningest player in program history.
Keepin’ it— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 7, 2022
Congrats, @Flo_T3!!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/LDT0zlZ0Cp
Bella Fontleroy Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week!
Bella Fontleroy has earned her second Freshman of the Week award this season! Fontleroy had two double-digit performances last week, leading all Big 12 freshmen in points and rebounds.
For the second time this season, @bellafontleroy is your @Big12Conference Freshman of the Week!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 5, 2022
https://t.co/PODVFZpzSv#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/psoMNGnIdC
Keyonte George Named Co-Newcomer of the Week
Freshman Keyonte George was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, sharing the honor with Gradey Dick of Kansas. George averaged 15 points a game last week.
.@keyonte1george is your @Big12Conference Co-Newcomer of the Week!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 5, 2022
https://t.co/FEdtQineyO#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/6naZgyHMbt
Volleyball is Louisville Bound
Yesterday morning, Baylor fans sent off the volleyball team as they make their way to Louisville to compete in the Sweet 16 tomorrow night.
Thanks for seeing us off, Baylor family! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/enl9lk74HO— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 6, 2022
Baylor Volleyball Racks Up AVCA Southwest Region Awards
AVCA Southwest Region Awards were announced on Tuesday, and the Bears won big. Setter Averi Carlson won Freshman of the Year and Honorable Mention All-Southwest Region.
SOUTHWEST REGION FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 6, 2022
✨@carlson_averi✨#SicEm | @AVCAVolleyball pic.twitter.com/cHUaBnXzHD
Lauren Harrison and Mallory Talbert were also give Honorable Mention All-Southwest Region, while Kara McGhee was named First Team.
Bear Country #SicEm pic.twitter.com/6ukYRHzqgL— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 6, 2022
Bear of the Day
December 1, 2022
Loading comments...