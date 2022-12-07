DBR: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Takes on UT Arlington

Tonight at the Ferrell Center, Baylor women’s basketball hosts UT Arlington.

Men’s Basketball Defeats Tarleton State

Last night Baylor took care of business, beating Tarleton State 80-57. Playing without LJ Cryer (back tightness) and Adam Flagler (illness), the rest of the team stepped up and played extremely well. In his first career start, Langston Love scored a career-high 20 points, while Keyonte George led the team with 22 points.

Tonight also marked Flo Thamba’s 100th career win at Baylor, making him the winningest player in program history.

Bella Fontleroy Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week!

Bella Fontleroy has earned her second Freshman of the Week award this season! Fontleroy had two double-digit performances last week, leading all Big 12 freshmen in points and rebounds.

Keyonte George Named Co-Newcomer of the Week

Freshman Keyonte George was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, sharing the honor with Gradey Dick of Kansas. George averaged 15 points a game last week.

Volleyball is Louisville Bound

Yesterday morning, Baylor fans sent off the volleyball team as they make their way to Louisville to compete in the Sweet 16 tomorrow night.

Baylor Volleyball Racks Up AVCA Southwest Region Awards

AVCA Southwest Region Awards were announced on Tuesday, and the Bears won big. Setter Averi Carlson won Freshman of the Year and Honorable Mention All-Southwest Region.

Lauren Harrison and Mallory Talbert were also give Honorable Mention All-Southwest Region, while Kara McGhee was named First Team.

