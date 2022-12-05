DBR: Monday, December 5th, 2022

Volleyball Earns A Spot in the Sweet Sixteen!

In a close game on Friday, Baylor volleyball defeated Rice 3-2 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen! The Bears will take on Louisville this Thursday. Lauren Harrison led the team in kills with 19, while Kara McGhee was a force at the net, earning 9 blocks. Sophomore libero Lauren Briseno also put in work, with 21 digs and 4 assists on the night.

BEARS WIN!! @BaylorVBall beats Rice in a five-set thriller to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 4th straight year! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/pjFPSLopgp — Baylor University (@Baylor) December 3, 2022

Women’s Basketball Takes the Dub on Family Day

The Bears took care of business yesterday, dominating Houston Christian with a finals score of 79-35. The team was playing short handed, with guard Sarah Andrews wearing a boot and senior Aijha Blackwell still out due to a lower leg injury. Kendra Gillispie scored a career-high 10 points in her first career start. Freshman Bella Fontleroy had a double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. This was a great game for the Bears, who take the court again Wednesday night.

Shout out to our families! Without you and your support, none of this would be possible. #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/jNS0SFTEDe — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 4, 2022

Baby Molly Wins Big in Halftime Baby Race!

At halftime of the women’s basketball game on Sunday, Baylor held a baby race. Arguably the most entertaining, and undoubtedly the cutest halftime performance ever, Molly took the win. She was ready from the jump, crawling at lightning speed towards her mom and finishing in 17.04 seconds!

The Bears love a good halftime show



Thank you to @HelloBello for sponsoring today's baby race and game! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ADH8hb0Keo — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 4, 2022

Men’s Basketball Takes Down Gonzaga

In a rematch of the 2021 National Championship Game, Baylor played Gonzaga Friday night in South Dakota. The Bears played hard and won 64-63.

Football Headed to the Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor football stays close to home as they take on Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game will take place on December 22nd at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Baylor is the visiting team, so be sure to get tickets on the west sideline as the Bears compete for the final time this season!

Acrobatics & Tumbling Show Off Their Hardware

In their seventh-straight win, Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling won the National Championship back in May. Yesterday we got to see pictures of their rings! Time to get #8!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Langston Love. Friday was his first game playing without a knee brace after his torn ACL last season, and to prove to the world he’s fully back, he had an INSANE dunk against Gonzaga. (Also shoutout Dale Bonner for the pretty pass). It’s so great to have Love playing this season, can’t wait to see him continue to progress!

It was a great weekend for Baylor Athletics! Happy Monday y’all!