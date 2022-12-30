DBR: Friday, December 30th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Conference Play is Here!

Tomorrow is the big day for both men’s and women’s basketball as the Big 12 Conference slate begins. First up are the men, as they travel to Iowa State and take on the 9-2 Cyclones.

The Ferrell Center will also be busy on New Year’s Eve as rival TCU comes to town. It is the Gold Out game for women’s basketball, and there will be lots of gold giveaways AND another special game poster. This is a huge matchup for the Bears, so get to the Ferrell Center at 2PM tomorrow!

Big 12 play coming



GO GOLD on Saturday against the Horned Frogs!



https://t.co/sJia1D56qN#SicEm pic.twitter.com/OmozsMYI9I — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 26, 2022

Matt Powledge Named Defensive Coordinator

Yesterday Baylor officially announced the hiring of Matt Powledge as defensive coordinator. Powledge was the safeties coach for Baylor in 2020 and 2021 before moving to Oregon as a co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach. The players seem to be excited about the hire, and it’s great that we have such a major coaching role finally filled.

We about to turn up! Next season is going to be different. I promise. https://t.co/N7uUUDTZGk — ᴅᴇᴠɪɴ ʟᴇᴍᴇᴀʀ 7 (@d_lemear7) December 29, 2022

Reports of Another New Hire for Baylor Football

Although not confirmed by Baylor, there are many reports that Christian Robinson will be joining the Bears as the inside linebacker coach. Robinson served as the linebacker coach at Auburn last season, and was with Florida for four seasons prior to that.

Baylor is expected to hire former Auburn and Florida assistant Christian Robinson as its inside linebackers coach, per @mzenitz.



Story: https://t.co/SJ9fVt8dK2 pic.twitter.com/dA2RfIIx2z — On3 (@On3sports) December 29, 2022

Al Walcott Announces Transfer

Safety Al Walcott announced he will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Walcott was a major contributor to the Baylor secondary this year, despite dealing with an arm injury that forced him to play with a club and cast for much of the year. He will definitely be missed, but we wish him the best wherever he lands next!

Bear of the Day

Happy New Year y’all! Have a great weekend!