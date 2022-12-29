DBR: Thursday, December 29th, 2022

Men’s Basketball Ends Nonconference Slate with a Win

Last night was the final nonconference game for men’s basketball, and they easily defeated Nicholls 85-56. Keyonte George led the Bears in scoring with 21, and Adam Flagler scored 20. Freshman Josh Ojianwuna had a great game, earning a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. On to Iowa State on Saturday!

Oklahoma State Running Back Transfers to Baylor

Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson officially signed with Baylor yesterday. The Oklahoma City native led Oklahoma State in carries last season.

Men’s Tennis Signs First Recruit of 2023

Louis Bowden is officially a Baylor Bear! Bowden is currently #3 in the 18U LTA Britain rankings and is a great addition for the Bears.

Q&A With Jerrell Boykins Jr.

Joe took some time to chat with Jerrell Boykins Jr., the newest addition to Baylor’s defensive line.

Bear of the Day

Have a great day y’all!