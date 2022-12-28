 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

By willdb26
/ new
Jordan Nabors jets past Kansas defenders. Twitter-Baylor Athletics

Fall Sports Come to a Close

Ending with the Armed Forces Bowl, Fall Sports at Baylor are now over. With a Sweet Sixteen appearance in volleyball, and a bowl finish in football, there is a lot to look forward to!

Top 25 For All of the Bears This Week

With the MBB team coming in at 12, and the WBB team coming in at 23 in the most recent AP Poll, both our teams are doing well and in major competition on the national scale.

College ID Day!

For the upcoming game against Nichols State, any student wearing green and gold who presents a valid ID will get in for free! Show up and show out students!

Here Comes Conference Play!

With pre-conference play coming to an end, Jed Johnston has put together a killer piece giving his personal power rankings and thoughts about each team. Definitely a must-read.

Schedule for the Week

Just Getting Started

With so many Fall Sports coming to an end, let’s remember the sports that are just now getting into full swing!

When one thing ends, another begins. I hope you had a merry Christmas Baylor Family. Sic ‘em!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...