DBR: Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

Fall Sports Come to a Close

Ending with the Armed Forces Bowl, Fall Sports at Baylor are now over. With a Sweet Sixteen appearance in volleyball, and a bowl finish in football, there is a lot to look forward to!

And with that, the 2022 fall sports season has come to an end.



We’ll see these teams back in action starting in August 2023! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/XjyeNRU7OS — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 27, 2022

Top 25 For All of the Bears This Week

With the MBB team coming in at 12, and the WBB team coming in at 23 in the most recent AP Poll, both our teams are doing well and in major competition on the national scale.

Baylor Bears Men's Basketball Ranked No. 12 in Latest AP Poll#SicEmhttps://t.co/GycCwrToHp — Inside The Bears (@InsideTheBears_) December 27, 2022

Baylor Bears Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 23 in Latest AP Pollhttps://t.co/MtSmPRvesy — Inside The Bears (@InsideTheBears_) December 27, 2022

College ID Day!

For the upcoming game against Nichols State, any student wearing green and gold who presents a valid ID will get in for free! Show up and show out students!

Back at it Wednesday for College ID Day!



Any college student wearing green and gold (or Baylor gear) can get a free ticket at the ticket office with a valid ID on gameday.



️ https://t.co/UHoAz1HGhi#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/EHxLhCVS83 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 26, 2022

Here Comes Conference Play!

With pre-conference play coming to an end, Jed Johnston has put together a killer piece giving his personal power rankings and thoughts about each team. Definitely a must-read.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 7 Recap and Power Rankings | The calm before the storm https://t.co/l3JbIwYYrb pic.twitter.com/yjJKTxq11H — ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 27, 2022

Schedule for the Week

: . - .



Gearing up for Big 12 play before ending 2022 #SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/OHWfswVQI4 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 27, 2022

Just Getting Started

With so many Fall Sports coming to an end, let’s remember the sports that are just now getting into full swing!

Meanwhile, these teams are getting ready to play the second half of their season in 2023 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/z37RU9LM2v — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 27, 2022

When one thing ends, another begins. I hope you had a merry Christmas Baylor Family. Sic ‘em!