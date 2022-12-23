DBR: Friday, December 23rd, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Pre-Game Tailgating Fun!

Many of the Baylor faithful didn’t let the frigid temps keep them from having a good time in Fort Worth before the Armed Forces Bowl.

Baylor Loses Final Game to Air Force

In a miserably cold game, Baylor lost the Armed Forces Bowl to Air Force, with a final score of 30-15. While this season and this game did not go as expected, luckily there’s always next year. Thank you to all the seniors for their dedication to this team, y’all will be greatly missed! And congrats to Air Force on their second consecutive 10-win season.

Drip or Drown: Bowl Game Edition

It’s been a while since I’ve done a Drip or Drown segment, and what better occasion then the final football game of the season?

Dillon Doyle

Drip: 10/10

Thoughts: Dillon Doyle is an easy 10! The tie is a little unique, but overall the suit is a fantastic color on him. The man looks like a professional, and I’m absolutely distraught that this is his last game as a Bear.

Gavin Yates

Drip: 8/10

Thoughts: I like the suit jacket, although I have mixed feelings about the bolo tie. The cowboy hat delivers every single time though. Well done, Gavin.

Jordan Jenkins

Drip: 9.5/10

Thoughts: I love the color choice here, Christmas vibes. Nothing too wild, but an understated festive fit.

Ben Sims

Drip: 8/10

Thoughts: Solid fit from Ben Sims ahead of his last game. Great color tie, great smile, great player.

Transfer Portal Update

Baylor continues to nab some major talent from the transfer portal. Yesterday, Baylor received commitments from BYU offensive lineman Clark Barrington and Dominic Richardson, former Oklahoma State running back.

BYU Transfer OL, Clark Barrington, has announced his commitment to Baylor @ClarkBarrington pic.twitter.com/G7hLf8JAUX — College Football Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) December 23, 2022

Well, football season has finally come to a close and now it’s time to focus on basketball! I hope y’all stay warm this weekend and get to spend time with the people you love the most. Merry Christmas and Sic ‘Em!