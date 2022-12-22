DBR: Thursday, December 22nd, 2022

Women’s Basketball Defeats Long Beach State

The Bears finished their non-conference schedule with another win as they beat Long Beach State 73-52. Senior Caitlin Bickle led the team in scoring with 17 points. Aijha Blackwell, Jaden Owens, and Erika Porter were all out for the game.

The Care Bear Drive at halftime was also a great success!

Football Takes the Field for the Final Time This Season

Today is the Armed Forces Bowl, where Baylor will take on Air Force in Fort Worth. It’s sure to be a brutally cold game, so bundle up as you cheer on the Bears for the last game of the year!

Former Bear Heading to NFL Pro Bowl

Xavien Howard is headed to the Pro Bowl! This will be the fourth Pro Bowl for the Miami Dolphins cornerback.

Baylor Football Brings Christmas Cheer to Children

Ahead of the Armed Forces Bowl, Baylor football took some time to visit Cook Children’s Hospital to play with the kids.

National Signing Day Recap

Yesterday was National Signing Day, and with it came a flurry of activity. Check out this thread to meet the newest Baylor Bears! Also, if you have time to spare and want to get a little emotional, head over to Baylor Football on Twitter and look at the videos from the families of our newest recruits. It’s the sweetest!

2022 National Signing Day Thread! Follow along to stay updated with all of today’s signings!



We will be updating this page with new additions and notes! https://t.co/ULe5RRThGz pic.twitter.com/uhGLKI2HDR — ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 21, 2022

Bear of the Day

Today is the last football gameday of the season. No more football for eight months, so cherish the bowl today! Sic Air Force!