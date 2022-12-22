DBR: Thursday, December 22nd, 2022

Women’s Basketball Defeats Long Beach State
The Bears finished their non-conference schedule with another win as they beat Long Beach State 73-52. Senior Caitlin Bickle led the team in scoring with 17 points. Aijha Blackwell, Jaden Owens, and Erika Porter were all out for the game.
You can cross a win off that Christmas list! ✍️ #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/mjogVUzwBC— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 21, 2022
The Care Bear Drive at halftime was also a great success!
: '— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 21, 2022
, !#SicEm | @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/ZFfSxQSmDg
Football Takes the Field for the Final Time This Season
Today is the Armed Forces Bowl, where Baylor will take on Air Force in Fort Worth. It’s sure to be a brutally cold game, so bundle up as you cheer on the Bears for the last game of the year!
Back on the field tomorrow #Sicem | @TXFBinsurance pic.twitter.com/SJdgZ0MdBD— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 21, 2022
Former Bear Heading to NFL Pro Bowl
Xavien Howard is headed to the Pro Bowl! This will be the fourth Pro Bowl for the Miami Dolphins cornerback.
#PROBOWL BOUND!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 22, 2022
Your 2022 Pro Bowl Dolphins: @cheetah, @T_Armstead72 & @Iamxavienhoward pic.twitter.com/SzmtMam5tv
Baylor Football Brings Christmas Cheer to Children
Ahead of the Armed Forces Bowl, Baylor football took some time to visit Cook Children’s Hospital to play with the kids.
Had a great time visiting the Cook Children's Hospital!#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/zo1oHGKJJ8— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 22, 2022
National Signing Day Recap
Yesterday was National Signing Day, and with it came a flurry of activity. Check out this thread to meet the newest Baylor Bears! Also, if you have time to spare and want to get a little emotional, head over to Baylor Football on Twitter and look at the videos from the families of our newest recruits. It’s the sweetest!
2022 National Signing Day Thread! Follow along to stay updated with all of today’s signings!— ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 21, 2022
We will be updating this page with new additions and notes! https://t.co/ULe5RRThGz pic.twitter.com/uhGLKI2HDR
Bear of the Day
August 23, 2022
Today is the last football gameday of the season. No more football for eight months, so cherish the bowl today! Sic Air Force!
Loading comments...