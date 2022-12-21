DBR: Wednesday, December 21st, 2022

Men’s Basketball Wins at Home!

In their final game before Christmas, men’s basketball gave a gift to Baylor nation in the form of a 58-48 win against Northwestern State. Jalen Bridges led the team in scoring with 13 points, including two big three-point shots.

Before the game, Flo Thamba was recognized for his 100 career wins at Baylor, making him the winningest player in program history.

Women’s Basketball Hosts Long Beach State

Tonight is the women’s turn as they take the court one more time this week.

Tonight is also a Care Bear Drive, so be sure to bring a teddy bear to donate!

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Updates

Here are Jed’s latest power rankings. Take a look at how the Big 12 fared last week.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 6 Recap and Power Rankings | Shuffling at the top including a new (but familiar) leader in the clubhouse https://t.co/LqjfHDA6HK pic.twitter.com/K0mumPZSXZ — ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 20, 2022

Major Wide Receiver Transfer Headed to Waco!

Wide receiver Ketron Jackson is headed to Waco! The Texas native spent last season with Arkansas, where he saw limited minutes. Coming out of high school, Jackson was a four-star recruit with offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and many other schools. This is a fantastic pickup from the portal!

National Signing Day is Here!

Today is National Signing Day, and it looks like it will be a busy day for Baylor football. Stay tuned for updates as recruits sign their letters!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day pays homage to Arkansas. Welcome home Ketron!

