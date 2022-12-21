DBR: Wednesday, December 21st, 2022

Men’s Basketball Wins at Home!
In their final game before Christmas, men’s basketball gave a gift to Baylor nation in the form of a 58-48 win against Northwestern State. Jalen Bridges led the team in scoring with 13 points, including two big three-point shots.
Bears WIN #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Pm5VfTerpU— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 21, 2022
drained. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/WaT8epnDW8— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 21, 2022
Before the game, Flo Thamba was recognized for his 100 career wins at Baylor, making him the winningest player in program history.
Congrats, @Flo_T3 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/AtPh13pHXE— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 21, 2022
Women’s Basketball Hosts Long Beach State
Tonight is the women’s turn as they take the court one more time this week.
We've got one more before Christmas!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 20, 2022
Tonight is also a Care Bear Drive, so be sure to bring a teddy bear to donate!
Don't forget to bring a teddy bear to the game tomorrow to throw on the court at halftime!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 21, 2022
The collected bears will be donated to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple!#SicEm | @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/0wAPSVPD33
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Updates
Here are Jed’s latest power rankings. Take a look at how the Big 12 fared last week.
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 6 Recap and Power Rankings | Shuffling at the top including a new (but familiar) leader in the clubhouse https://t.co/LqjfHDA6HK pic.twitter.com/K0mumPZSXZ— ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 20, 2022
Major Wide Receiver Transfer Headed to Waco!
Wide receiver Ketron Jackson is headed to Waco! The Texas native spent last season with Arkansas, where he saw limited minutes. Coming out of high school, Jackson was a four-star recruit with offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and many other schools. This is a fantastic pickup from the portal!
Home pic.twitter.com/fjazZL66H2— (@D1_tron) December 20, 2022
National Signing Day is Here!
Today is National Signing Day, and it looks like it will be a busy day for Baylor football. Stay tuned for updates as recruits sign their letters!
#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/I8vbfuYSoi— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 20, 2022
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day pays homage to Arkansas. Welcome home Ketron!
