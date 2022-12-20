 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, December 20th, 2022

By willdb26
/ new
Flo Thamba retrieves rebound in 2021 National Championship game. Tim Watkins- BearsIllustrated

Learn All About the Winningest Player in Baylor History!

One of our contributors, Branden MacKinnon, sat down with Flo Thamba recently to talk about basketball and more. Click here to read the results.

Holiday Hoops

It is Christmas time! Our players have been getting into the holiday spirit and you can too if you come to the Ferrell today and tomorrow. There are lots of festive activities being held that no one could turn down.

Welcome Jerrell!

Jerrell Boykins Jr., a DT transfer from Hutchinson Community College decided to continue his athletic career here at Baylor. He will be an important piece, especially with star tackle Siaki Aka headed for the draft.

Getting Closer to Bowl Day

Dress warm, it’s gonna be a cold day on Thursday. Below is a statistical preview looking into the game against Air Force and also a new cosmetic addition to the jerseys!

Solid Finish by Volleyball

Final rankings came out for NCAA Volleyball and Baylor came out at #15. Good season ladies!

Devin Neal Jr. Transfers to Louisville

Junior safety Devin Neal Jr. who is originally from Kentucky decided to transfer and ended up picking Louisville as his school of choice. Best of luck Devin!

Merry Christmas Baylor Nation. Prayers for safe travels. Sic ‘em bears!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...