DBR: Tuesday, December 20th, 2022

Learn All About the Winningest Player in Baylor History!

One of our contributors, Branden MacKinnon, sat down with Flo Thamba recently to talk about basketball and more. Click here to read the results.

Sit Down With Baylor MBB Forward Flo Thamba@Flo_T3 joins @Branden_MacK to talk all things basketball, photography, and the journey to becoming the winningest player in @BaylorMBB history https://t.co/UDdBbwyodc pic.twitter.com/C01drD0XuR — ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 19, 2022

Holiday Hoops

It is Christmas time! Our players have been getting into the holiday spirit and you can too if you come to the Ferrell today and tomorrow. There are lots of festive activities being held that no one could turn down.

Holiday Hoops 2022 ⤵️

Pictures with Santa

Christmas giveaway items

❄️ Face painting on the concourse

Cheer on two top-25 squads



It all starts tomorrow! #SicEm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 19, 2022

Just in time for Holiday Hoops tomorrow



Welcome Jerrell!

Jerrell Boykins Jr., a DT transfer from Hutchinson Community College decided to continue his athletic career here at Baylor. He will be an important piece, especially with star tackle Siaki Aka headed for the draft.

Getting Closer to Bowl Day

Dress warm, it’s gonna be a cold day on Thursday. Below is a statistical preview looking into the game against Air Force and also a new cosmetic addition to the jerseys!

What do you think will be greater for Baylor’s bowl game: the temperature in Fort Worth at kickoff or the number of passes Air Force attempts? While we don’t have our own weather forecast, we do have a stats preview to help you decide! https://t.co/c1Jk9h0798 pic.twitter.com/6rT7TgTQDW — ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 19, 2022

Solid Finish by Volleyball

Final rankings came out for NCAA Volleyball and Baylor came out at #15. Good season ladies!

Final rankings are out! Your Baylor Bears finish at #15 for 2022 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/eXMZG0pKZn — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 19, 2022

Devin Neal Jr. Transfers to Louisville

Junior safety Devin Neal Jr. who is originally from Kentucky decided to transfer and ended up picking Louisville as his school of choice. Best of luck Devin!

After a wonderful visit, I am excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Louisville! ⚫️ L’s Up @JeffBrohm @LouisvilleFB pic.twitter.com/LdzkY0RWfu — Devin Neal JR (@DevinNealjr1) December 19, 2022

Merry Christmas Baylor Nation. Prayers for safe travels. Sic ‘em bears!