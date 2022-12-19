DBR: Monday, December 19th, 2022

Men’s Basketball Defeats Washington State

Baylor men were finally back in action last night after a seemingly endless break for finals. The Bears won 65-59. Freshman Keyonte George leading the team in scoring with 19 points, while Adam Flagler also contributed 12 points. The Bears will be back in action tomorrow night against Northwestern State.

Women’s Basketball Loses to Arizona

In the first game of last night’s double-header, Baylor women dropped to Arizona with a final score of 54-75. Arizona took advantage of Baylor’s 19 turnovers, and the Bears offense was lackluster. Jaden Owens and Sarah Andrews were the only players to score double digits, earning 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Bears will look to bounce back later this week as they host Long Beach State in Waco on Wednesday.

ODB Mailbag - Answered!

The answers are in for last week’s mailbag, check it out!

Baylor Celebrates December Graduates!

Saturday Baylor held commencement ceremonies for the December graduates. Over 25 student-athletes received degrees. Congratulations to all the newest Baylor alumni! Sic ‘em forever!

Congratulations to our 25+ student-athletes walking the stage today! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/1jpJamTGNU — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 17, 2022

Bear of the Day

Have a great week y’all!