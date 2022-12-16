DBR: Friday, December 16th, 2022

Statement Win Over Tennessee State Led By Freshmen Duo

Baylor triumphed over Tennessee State in a glorious fashion yesterday with a final score of 93-27. Baylor had four players in double digits including Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy who combined for 42 points.

Bear of the Day!

Today’s BOTD is Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, A.K.A. the Bugget. She had a 30 point double-double in yesterday’s game, outscoring the Tennessee State team total by 3. She has had multiple Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors and it looks like she will have plenty more to come. Congrats Darianna!

With 30 points and 11 rebounds, Baylor’s @DariannaBuggs22 scores in today’s win against Tennessee State! #NCAAWBB x @BaylorWBB pic.twitter.com/sfZOSZ2b74 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) December 15, 2022

-

✅ 1ꜱᴛ ᴅ1 ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴛᴏ ᴏᴜᴛꜱᴄᴏʀᴇ ᴀ ᴅ1 ᴏᴘᴘᴏɴᴇɴᴛ ʙʏ ʜᴇʀꜱᴇʟꜰ ᴛʜɪꜱ ꜱᴇᴀꜱᴏɴ.

✅ 1ꜱᴛ ʙɪɢ 12 ꜰʀᴇꜱʜᴍᴀɴ ᴛᴏ ᴏᴜᴛꜱᴄᴏʀᴇ ᴏᴘᴘᴏɴᴇɴᴛ ʙʏ ʜᴇʀꜱᴇʟꜰ ꜱɪɴᴄᴇ 2009.

✅ #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/wwWio7iYjU — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 15, 2022

Foster Pavilion is Coming Along!

Check out this clip of John Morris asking the questions we were all wondering when it comes to the new home of Baylor basketball.

The Foster Pavilion is quickly taking shape along I-35! https://t.co/p262VGdBWH — Baylor University (@Baylor) December 16, 2022

Blackwell Back At It

Aijha Blackwell bounced back yesterday without skipping a beat as she put up 11 points and 7 rebounds in her return to the court.

Bowl Game Fun

If you’re looking for something to do before the game, or even just a guide to tailgating check this out!

Headed to Fort Worth for the @ArmedForcesBowl?



Join your fellow Bears for Topgolf & tailgating before the game: https://t.co/ek5JZN8k2e pic.twitter.com/KOXmAyb62t — Baylor University (@Baylor) December 15, 2022

Baylor Commit Goes B2B To Finish His High School Career

Baylor Commit, Bryson Washington won his second consecutive state championship yesterday with the Franklin High School Football Team. They beat Brock 17-14.

Franklin 2023 ATH & Baylor commit Bryson Washington goes back to back, but this time in 3AD1 as Franklin beats Brock 17-14 on a last second FG.



Excellent finale for one of my favorite recruits I’ve ever covered #TXHSFB | @Horns247



: https://t.co/GoZ8tJpke9 pic.twitter.com/yJhsTcs4ai — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) December 16, 2022

Nine days until Christmas! Be safe on your travels. As always, sic ‘em!