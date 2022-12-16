 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, December 16th, 2022

By willdb26
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs barrels past Tennessee State defenders. yahoo! news

Statement Win Over Tennessee State Led By Freshmen Duo

Baylor triumphed over Tennessee State in a glorious fashion yesterday with a final score of 93-27. Baylor had four players in double digits including Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy who combined for 42 points.

Bear of the Day!

Today’s BOTD is Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, A.K.A. the Bugget. She had a 30 point double-double in yesterday’s game, outscoring the Tennessee State team total by 3. She has had multiple Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors and it looks like she will have plenty more to come. Congrats Darianna!

Foster Pavilion is Coming Along!

Check out this clip of John Morris asking the questions we were all wondering when it comes to the new home of Baylor basketball.

Blackwell Back At It

Aijha Blackwell bounced back yesterday without skipping a beat as she put up 11 points and 7 rebounds in her return to the court.

Bowl Game Fun

If you’re looking for something to do before the game, or even just a guide to tailgating check this out!

Baylor Commit Goes B2B To Finish His High School Career

Baylor Commit, Bryson Washington won his second consecutive state championship yesterday with the Franklin High School Football Team. They beat Brock 17-14.

Nine days until Christmas! Be safe on your travels. As always, sic ‘em!

