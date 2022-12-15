DBR: Thursday, December 15th, 2022

Future Bears Day is Back!

Today at 11AM, the Ferrell Center will be filled with the screams of over 5,000 children as local Waco schools come support Baylor women’s basketball on Future Bears Day! The Bears will be playing Tennessee State in today’s game.

Kara McGhee Receives AVCA All-American Honors

In a season full of awards, Kara McGhee has earned yet another as she was given Honorable Mention for the AVCA All-American team.

Men’s Basketball Big 12 Power Rankings

As the season progresses, things are heating up in the world of college basketball. Check out Jed’s latest Power Rankings and recap of how the Big 12 is faring.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 5 Recap & Power Rankings | Cyclones Tumble; Texas No Longer Perfect; Movement in the Middle of the Rankings https://t.co/U2GJuCK9wW pic.twitter.com/rt1Qc5PEdg — ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 13, 2022

Foster Pavilion Update!

The new home for Baylor basketball is still under construction, and it looks great! Here’s a look at what all is going on at the construction site.

Kalon Barnes Signs with Minnesota Vikings

Former Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes was signed to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. Barnes has been a part of the Miami Dolphins practice squad after being drafted in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Congrats Kalon!

Big 12 Bowl Preview

It’s almost time for bowl games to begin! Here’s a look at each of the Big 12 teams and their upcoming matchups.

Bear of the Day

Have a great day!