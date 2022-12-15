DBR: Thursday, December 15th, 2022

Future Bears Day is Back!
Today at 11AM, the Ferrell Center will be filled with the screams of over 5,000 children as local Waco schools come support Baylor women’s basketball on Future Bears Day! The Bears will be playing Tennessee State in today’s game.
We're so excited to host nearly 5,000 kids tomorrow for Future Bears Day! ✨— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 14, 2022
Kara McGhee Receives AVCA All-American Honors
In a season full of awards, Kara McGhee has earned yet another as she was given Honorable Mention for the AVCA All-American team.
KARA McGHEE! @AVCAVolleyball Honorable Mention All-American✨— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 14, 2022
Men’s Basketball Big 12 Power Rankings
As the season progresses, things are heating up in the world of college basketball. Check out Jed’s latest Power Rankings and recap of how the Big 12 is faring.
Foster Pavilion Update!
The new home for Baylor basketball is still under construction, and it looks great! Here’s a look at what all is going on at the construction site.
Kalon Barnes Signs with Minnesota Vikings
Former Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes was signed to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. Barnes has been a part of the Miami Dolphins practice squad after being drafted in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Congrats Kalon!
Big 12 Bowl Preview
It’s almost time for bowl games to begin! Here’s a look at each of the Big 12 teams and their upcoming matchups.
Bear of the Day
