DBR: Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Basketball: Tarleton State at Baylor

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs Wins Freshman of the Week

For the first time this season, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Littlepage-Buggs had her third double-double of the season last week. She currently leads all Division I freshmen in rebounds per game (9.1) and leads Baylor in rebounds with 82 on the season.

Men’s Basketball Ranked #11 in AP Poll

Kyron Drones Announces Commitment to Virginia Tech

Backup quarterback Kyron Drones announced he will be transferring to Virginia Tech. He previously announced he would be entering the transfer portal, but would keep Baylor on the table. Best of luck to Drones as he competes for the starting job at VTech!

ODB Mailbag

Another mailbag is here! Ask all your questions as we get closer to conference basketball play and the Armed Forces Bowl!

Student-Athletes Celebrate December Graduations

As the fall semester comes to a close, Baylor celebrated the graduation of fourteen student-athletes. Congratulations to the newest group of Baylor alumni!

Bear of the Day

Things are a bit slow for Baylor Athletics as the semester wraps up with final exams and Christmas Break. Pray for all the college kids trying to finish the semester strong. Sic ‘Em!

