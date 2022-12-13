DBR: Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs Wins Freshman of the Week
For the first time this season, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Littlepage-Buggs had her third double-double of the season last week. She currently leads all Division I freshmen in rebounds per game (9.1) and leads Baylor in rebounds with 82 on the season.
.@DariannaBuggs22 is your @Big12Conference Freshman of the Week!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) December 12, 2022
https://t.co/axeavPxxG4#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/26yRIqBEsr
Men’s Basketball Ranked #11 in AP Poll
Making ourselves at home.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 12, 2022
We check in at 1️⃣1️⃣ this week.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/APzZglCUkC
Kyron Drones Announces Commitment to Virginia Tech
Backup quarterback Kyron Drones announced he will be transferring to Virginia Tech. He previously announced he would be entering the transfer portal, but would keep Baylor on the table. Best of luck to Drones as he competes for the starting job at VTech!
New Beginnings #Committed #GoHokies pic.twitter.com/GFZZJ9hnVl— KYRON (@KyronDrones) December 12, 2022
ODB Mailbag
Another mailbag is here! Ask all your questions as we get closer to conference basketball play and the Armed Forces Bowl!
ODB Mailbag: Questions Needed https://t.co/vRXUsb5CA0 pic.twitter.com/r4JKgIYg3c— ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 11, 2022
Student-Athletes Celebrate December Graduations
As the fall semester comes to a close, Baylor celebrated the graduation of fourteen student-athletes. Congratulations to the newest group of Baylor alumni!
Congrats to our December graduates! We are proud of all of your accomplishments at Baylor and can’t wait to see what you accomplish in your next chapter #PreparingChampionsForLife | #BaylorBuilt pic.twitter.com/QoTSNoRjQh— Baylor SACE (@BaylorSACE) December 11, 2022
Bear of the Day
December 1, 2022
Things are a bit slow for Baylor Athletics as the semester wraps up with final exams and Christmas Break. Pray for all the college kids trying to finish the semester strong. Sic ‘Em!
