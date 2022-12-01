DBR: Thursday, December 1st, 2022

NCAA Volleyball Playoffs Begin TODAY!

Tonight is the First Round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Baylor will play Stephen F. Austin at 7PM in the Ferrell Center. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+

Check out the NCAA postseason lineup at the Ferrell this week



: https://t.co/a8ZlE3N9f0#SicEm pic.twitter.com/jF2okw0oDN — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 28, 2022

All-Big 12 Football Awards Announced

Baylor football earned plenty of accolades as the Big 12 announced all-conference awards. Here’s a breakdown of the Baylor Bears receiving honors.

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Richard Reese

Richard Reese came in this season and surpassed all expectations. The three-star recruit from Bellville, Texas racked up 962 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading all Baylor running backs in both categories. Reese is the first Baylor running back to win Freshman of the Year.

All-Big 12 First Team Defense: Siaki Ika

Defensive lineman Siaki Ika was named to First Team for defense. He had 24 tackles this season, two of which were tackles for loss.

All-Big 12 Second Team Offense: Dillon Doyle, Jacob Gall, and Connor Galvin

Senior offensive linemen Jacob Gall and Connor Galvin both earned Second Team honors. Dillon Doyle was also named Second Team fullback.

All-Big 12 Second Team Defense: Dillon Doyle

Not only did he receive recognition for his work on offense, but senior linebacker Dillon Doyle was also named to Second Team defense! This is the first time in conference history that a player has received all-conference honors for both offense and defense in the same season.

Here's a stat for you - Dillon Doyle is the first player in conference history to be named All-Big 12 on both offense and defense in the same season.#SicEm | @dillondoyle_ https://t.co/lY3T5Yi6NM — Max Calderone (@MCalderone2) November 30, 2022

Honorable Mentions

Lots of Bears made the Honorable Mention list, including Monaray Baldwin, Gabe Hall, Gavin Holmes, Matt Jones, Devin Lemear, John Mayers, Micah Mazzccua, Grant Miller, Mark Milton, Isaac Power, Hal Presley, Richard Reese, Blake Shapen, Ben Sims, and Al Walcott. Jacob Gall also received votes for Offensive Lineman of the Year, and Siaki Ika received votes for Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Kyron Drones Enters Transfer Portal

Yesterday, redshirt freshman Kyron Drones announced he would be entering the transfer portal, although he did not rule out staying at Baylor.

Men’s Tennis Reveals Big 12 Championship Rings

After winning the Big 12 Title last season, men’s tennis shared some pictures of their hardware.

ODB Mailbag - Answered!

You asked, ODB answered! Here’s all the questions from this week’s mailbag.

Bear of the Day

It’s DECEMBER 1ST PEOPLE! Absolutely wild that December is already here. Have a great day!