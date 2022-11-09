 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, November 9th, 2022

By JennaP23
Kansas v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Averi Carlson Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

For the fourth time this season, setter Averi Carlson has earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors!

Keyonte George Earns Preseason Second Team All-America

Sporting News has announced their preseason All-America team for the 2022-2023 season. Freshman Keyonte George earned a spot on second team.

Baylor Softball Announces Full Spring Schedule

The full softball schedule has been announced. Their home slate begins February 17th with the Getterman Invitational.

Equestrian Holds Steady at #8 in NCEA Poll

Men’s Tennis Releases Spring Schedule

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Cinematic Recap

Saturday’s game against Oklahoma was a good one. Relive the highlights with the Cinematic Recap.

