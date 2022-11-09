DBR: Wednesday, November 9th, 2022

Averi Carlson Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
For the fourth time this season, setter Averi Carlson has earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors!
Keyonte George Earns Preseason Second Team All-America
Sporting News has announced their preseason All-America team for the 2022-2023 season. Freshman Keyonte George earned a spot on second team.
Baylor Softball Announces Full Spring Schedule
The full softball schedule has been announced. Their home slate begins February 17th with the Getterman Invitational.
Equestrian Holds Steady at #8 in NCEA Poll
Men’s Tennis Releases Spring Schedule
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Cinematic Recap
Saturday’s game against Oklahoma was a good one. Relive the highlights with the Cinematic Recap.
Bear of the Day
November 8, 2022
