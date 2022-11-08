DBR: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Men’s Basketball Demolishes Mississippi Valley State
Men’s basketball defeated Mississippi Valley State yesterday morning in an absolute blowout, 117-53. Read the full game recap here.
Bears win BIG to open the season #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/0qjgbbyXrE— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 7, 2022
Josh Ojianwuna threw it DOWN‼️ @BaylorMBB pic.twitter.com/54EBwM44Uy— ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 7, 2022
It was also Future Bears Day, so 6,000 elementary kids from the Waco area packed the Ferrell to cheer on the Bears. And cheer they did, at decibel levels that can’t be properly expressed in words.
kids learning to sic ‘em pic.twitter.com/qknGq3weLv— Jenna (@jenp108) November 7, 2022
Women’s Basketball Defeats Lamar!
The women kept the winning streak going with a win over Lamar 88-50. After a bit of a slow start, the Bears hit their stride in the second quarter and won despite missing some key players due to injury. Five Bears scored double digits, and Jaden Owens had a double-double with 11 points and 12 assists.
BEARS WIN!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/go3H0BzEiU— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 8, 2022
Brooke Giacin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month
WE LOVE YOU, @brooke_giacin— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 7, 2022
Congratulations on being named the @NCEA_Equestrian Standout Athlete of the Month!
Baylor Volleyball Breaks into the Top 10
Fire it up. TOP 10 ONCE AGAIN!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/nK5tsVTq93— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 7, 2022
Bears of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is freshman Bella Fontleroy. Fontleroy led the team in scoring last night with 17 points. She was also a lock down defender, with three steals and two blocks. It was a great performance for her freshman debut!
️ She's a freshman!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/nRZG3nD9xS— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 8, 2022
to from @bellafontleroy!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 8, 2022
Timeout Lamar.#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/gwGhS79egn
Our next Bear of the Day is this hungry guy who looks like he’s having a great time.
November 7, 2022
