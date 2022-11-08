DBR: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Men’s Basketball Demolishes Mississippi Valley State

Men’s basketball defeated Mississippi Valley State yesterday morning in an absolute blowout, 117-53. Read the full game recap here.

It was also Future Bears Day, so 6,000 elementary kids from the Waco area packed the Ferrell to cheer on the Bears. And cheer they did, at decibel levels that can’t be properly expressed in words.

kids learning to sic ‘em pic.twitter.com/qknGq3weLv — Jenna (@jenp108) November 7, 2022

Women’s Basketball Defeats Lamar!

The women kept the winning streak going with a win over Lamar 88-50. After a bit of a slow start, the Bears hit their stride in the second quarter and won despite missing some key players due to injury. Five Bears scored double digits, and Jaden Owens had a double-double with 11 points and 12 assists.

Brooke Giacin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month

Baylor Volleyball Breaks into the Top 10

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is freshman Bella Fontleroy. Fontleroy led the team in scoring last night with 17 points. She was also a lock down defender, with three steals and two blocks. It was a great performance for her freshman debut!

Our next Bear of the Day is this hungry guy who looks like he’s having a great time.

Have a great day!