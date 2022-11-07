DBR: Monday, November 7th, 2022

BASKETBALL IS BACK!!!

Today is the season opening game for both men’s and women’s basketball!

First up are the men, who take on Mississippi Valley State at 11AM.

The women finish off the night with a 7PM matchup against Lamar.

Baylor Football Wins on the Road

Baylor defeated Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday, earning their sixth win of the season and becoming bowl eligible. Check out BNT’s fun game recap and Joe’s instant reaction.

ODB Mailbag!

Baylor football has turned things around in the last couple weeks, and now our destiny is in our control as we look to the final three games of the season. Drop all your questions in the mailbag!

Women’s Tennis Wins Big at Big 12 Invite

Fort their final competition of the fall season, women’s tennis travelled to Stillwater to compete in the Big 12 Invitational. Baylor’s doubles teams combined for four wins over the weekend.

The Bears pick up 4️⃣ doubles wins in Stillwater!



The fall slate is in the books



https://t.co/GDe3xzwXuV#SicEm — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) November 6, 2022

Volleyball Sweeps Kansas

Baylor defeated Kansas 3-0 on Saturday, sweeping the Jayhawks for the season. This is the fourth team Baylor has swept this season!

Blackwell Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Forward Aijha Blackwell was one of fifty women named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch list!

Men’s Golf Ranked #26

Walking tall to end the fall ! pic.twitter.com/Bv3JO9czyl — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) November 5, 2022

Equestrian Drops Tough Competition Against SMU

Strong first-half effort but the Bears come up short today against the Mustangs.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/M68uFkaIql — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 4, 2022

Bears of the Day

The first Bear of the Day is Sqwirl Williams. Williams had a dominant performance on Saturday, rushing for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

