DBR: Monday, November 7th, 2022

BASKETBALL IS BACK!!!
Today is the season opening game for both men’s and women’s basketball!
The Bears are ready for tomorrow.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 6, 2022
Two games. One season-opening day.
️:
First up are the men, who take on Mississippi Valley State at 11AM.
It's about that time, Baylor Family!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY— Baylor Men's Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 7, 2022
pic.twitter.com/fYNoLW4pyx
The women finish off the night with a 7PM matchup against Lamar.
Basketball is BACK! #SicEm | #GreaterThan— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 4, 2022
Baylor Football Wins on the Road
Baylor defeated Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday, earning their sixth win of the season and becoming bowl eligible. Check out BNT’s fun game recap and Joe’s instant reaction.
ROAD DUB #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2022
ODB Mailbag!
Baylor football has turned things around in the last couple weeks, and now our destiny is in our control as we look to the final three games of the season. Drop all your questions in the mailbag!
ODB Mailbag - Football Stretch Run Edition: Post Your Questions Below— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 6, 2022
Women’s Tennis Wins Big at Big 12 Invite
Fort their final competition of the fall season, women’s tennis travelled to Stillwater to compete in the Big 12 Invitational. Baylor’s doubles teams combined for four wins over the weekend.
The Bears pick up 4️⃣ doubles wins in Stillwater!— Baylor Women's Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) November 6, 2022
The fall slate is in the books
The fall slate is in the books
https://t.co/GDe3xzwXuV#SicEm
Volleyball Sweeps Kansas
Baylor defeated Kansas 3-0 on Saturday, sweeping the Jayhawks for the season. This is the fourth team Baylor has swept this season!
HIGHLIGHTS#SicEm— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 5, 2022
Blackwell Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Forward Aijha Blackwell was one of fifty women named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch list!
Preseason awards keep rolling in for @AijhaAnniece— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 4, 2022
https://t.co/jA8oN1nj2C#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/1Ox0t5fOkO
Men’s Golf Ranked #26
Walking tall to end the fall !— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) November 5, 2022
Equestrian Drops Tough Competition Against SMU
Strong first-half effort but the Bears come up short today against the Mustangs.#SicEm— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 4, 2022
Bears of the Day
The first Bear of the Day is Sqwirl Williams. Williams had a dominant performance on Saturday, rushing for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Sqwirl's got the corner— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2022
>> @_Sqwirl #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/4fMmERFqvH
November 5, 2022
It’s a happy Monday because Baylor basketball is back! Have a great week and Sic ‘Em!
