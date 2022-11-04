DBR: Friday, November 4th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week

Bears Throttle Southwest Baptist in Exhibition Game

Last night Baylor women’s basketball easily defeated Southwest Baptist 97-40. The defense came out aggressive, and offense found their rhythm early. It was a great first look at this year’s team!

Equestrian Takes on #1 SMU

Today Baylor equestrian travels to Dallas to take on #1 ranked SMU.

Squaring off with the top-ranked squad for the second-straight meet!



PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/KzaBCCbRp7#SicEm — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 3, 2022

Richard Reese Freshman of the Year Semifinalist

Running back Richard Reese was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award!

Presented to the most outstanding freshman player in college football.@RichardReese29 has been named 1 of 14 semifinalists for the @MaxwellFootball Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.



https://t.co/6sEsqkwi3u#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/qQeMQKOWKs — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 3, 2022

Baylor Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

Two Bears Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Saturday afternoon, Baylor volleyball hosts Kansas at the Ferrell Center.

We can't to see @BaylorVBall back at the Ferrell on Saturday!



Stay after the match for a clinic with the team (ages 12 and under): https://t.co/mHCVHXTEmL#SicEm pic.twitter.com/8k1T1pzyIe — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 3, 2022

Baylor football looks to beat Oklahoma for the second year in a row, this time in Norman.

Tennis also keeps the ball rolling, with both men’s and women’s teams competing this weekend.

: . - .



We've got a busy week in Waco and on the road!#SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/YrFqKtKbbi — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 31, 2022

Bear of the Day

It’s Friday y’all! Have a great weekend and Sic OU!!