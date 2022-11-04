 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, November 4th, 2022

By JennaP23
Best of ODB This Week

Bears Throttle Southwest Baptist in Exhibition Game

Last night Baylor women’s basketball easily defeated Southwest Baptist 97-40. The defense came out aggressive, and offense found their rhythm early. It was a great first look at this year’s team!

Equestrian Takes on #1 SMU

Today Baylor equestrian travels to Dallas to take on #1 ranked SMU.

Richard Reese Freshman of the Year Semifinalist

Running back Richard Reese was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award!

Baylor Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

Two Bears Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Saturday afternoon, Baylor volleyball hosts Kansas at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor football looks to beat Oklahoma for the second year in a row, this time in Norman.

Tennis also keeps the ball rolling, with both men’s and women’s teams competing this weekend.

Bear of the Day

It’s Friday y’all! Have a great weekend and Sic OU!!

