DBR: Friday, November 4th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week
Bears Throttle Southwest Baptist in Exhibition Game
Last night Baylor women’s basketball easily defeated Southwest Baptist 97-40. The defense came out aggressive, and offense found their rhythm early. It was a great first look at this year’s team!
BEARS WIN!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 4, 2022
That's a 97-40 win over Southwest Baptist!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/Ic9U0gDhX3
Equestrian Takes on #1 SMU
Today Baylor equestrian travels to Dallas to take on #1 ranked SMU.
Squaring off with the top-ranked squad for the second-straight meet!— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 3, 2022
PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/KzaBCCbRp7#SicEm
Richard Reese Freshman of the Year Semifinalist
Running back Richard Reese was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award!
Presented to the most outstanding freshman player in college football.@RichardReese29 has been named 1 of 14 semifinalists for the @MaxwellFootball Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 3, 2022
https://t.co/6sEsqkwi3u#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/qQeMQKOWKs
Baylor Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
Here is your ⚾️— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) November 3, 2022
: https://t.co/MrV7k6eZin
: https://t.co/jD9DzTVjKR
: https://t.co/WmAT5nABbh
HOTO: https://t.co/wVECI97OWD#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/aeUjhxLLSR
Two Bears Named to NABC Player of the Year Watch List
.@keyonte1george @adamflagler— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 3, 2022
https://t.co/k1vHnZ7xuo#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/sN01qBgUia
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
Saturday afternoon, Baylor volleyball hosts Kansas at the Ferrell Center.
We can't to see @BaylorVBall back at the Ferrell on Saturday!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 3, 2022
Stay after the match for a clinic with the team (ages 12 and under): https://t.co/mHCVHXTEmL#SicEm pic.twitter.com/8k1T1pzyIe
Baylor football looks to beat Oklahoma for the second year in a row, this time in Norman.
Road trip to Norman#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/kBjCK9uWYX— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 31, 2022
Tennis also keeps the ball rolling, with both men’s and women’s teams competing this weekend.
: . - .— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 31, 2022
We've got a busy week in Waco and on the road!#SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/YrFqKtKbbi
Bear of the Day
November 3, 2022
It’s Friday y’all! Have a great weekend and Sic OU!!
Loading comments...