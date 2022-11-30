 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

By JennaP23
Baylor v Marquette Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Volleyball Big 12 Awards Announced

Baylor volleyball racked up the awards for All-Big 12 Team this season!

Averi Carlson, Lauren Harrison, Kara McGhee, and Mallory Talbert all earned First Team honors, with Kara McGhee being a unanimous decision. Allie Sczech earned Second Team honors.

Averi Carlson was also voted Freshman of the Year. During the season she earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors five times.

Connor Galvin Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Men’s Basketball Loses Brutal Game to Marquette

Last night’s game against Marquette was not what we expected or hoped it would be. The Bears have a chance to bounce back big on Friday when they play Gonzaga.

Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Preview

The Marquette game is behind us now, but there are two more non-conference matchups coming soon for the Bears. Check out Jed’s preview of Gonzaga and Tarleton.

Week 3 Big 12 Recap and Power Rankings

Here are the updated Big 12 Power Rankings and a recap of the conference action from Week 3.

Bear of the Day

