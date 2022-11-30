DBR: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

Volleyball Big 12 Awards Announced
Baylor volleyball racked up the awards for All-Big 12 Team this season!
We have some BIG TIME BEARS! We're so proud of all these ladies have accomplished, and they're not done yet!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 29, 2022
https://t.co/EKbM5aVWAV#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ivfi60qfdr
Averi Carlson, Lauren Harrison, Kara McGhee, and Mallory Talbert all earned First Team honors, with Kara McGhee being a unanimous decision. Allie Sczech earned Second Team honors.
✨ALL-BIG 12✨— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 29, 2022
➡️ @carlson_averi
➡️ @iamlauren18
➡️ @karaymcghee
➡️ @mallorytalbert
➡️ @AllieSczech #SicEm pic.twitter.com/0BlS41scGS
Averi Carlson was also voted Freshman of the Year. During the season she earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors five times.
✨FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR✨— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 29, 2022
➡️ @carlson_averi #SicEm | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/oRYDAuWvhF
Connor Galvin Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Gritty #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer https://t.co/jS5w9mqksh— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 29, 2022
Men’s Basketball Loses Brutal Game to Marquette
Last night’s game against Marquette was not what we expected or hoped it would be. The Bears have a chance to bounce back big on Friday when they play Gonzaga.
Not our night. Another opportunity ahead on Friday.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/1MswjMBxx0— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 30, 2022
Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Preview
The Marquette game is behind us now, but there are two more non-conference matchups coming soon for the Bears. Check out Jed’s preview of Gonzaga and Tarleton.
Baylor Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Preview: Oh. Hi, Zags | Get to know the next 4 opponents: Marquette, Gonzaga, Washington State...and Tarleton State. https://t.co/iW8LBbkTLU pic.twitter.com/bVZh23NPtY— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 29, 2022
Week 3 Big 12 Recap and Power Rankings
Here are the updated Big 12 Power Rankings and a recap of the conference action from Week 3.
Big XII (MBB) Week 3 Recap and Power Rankings | A Busy Feast Week prompts movement in the middle of the rankings while the top 3 remain unchanged https://t.co/PEzEyAxR4f pic.twitter.com/jBQlNSSzbb— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 29, 2022
