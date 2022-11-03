 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament - First Round-Hawaii at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball Beats Texas Tech!

Last night Baylor beat Texas Tech 3-1, completing a season sweep of the Red Raiders and earning their 20th win of the season!

Women’s Basketball Opens with Exhibition Game Tonight

Tonight basketball returns to action with the Baylor women taking on Southwest Baptist in an exhibition game at the Ferrell Center.

Tennis Undefeated in Day One of ITA Fall National Championship

On the first day of ITA Fall Nationals, senior Finn Bass won his singles match and won in doubles with partner Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi. The Bears continue competition today.

Women’s Golf Finishes the Fall Season Ranked #23

Week 10 Big 12 Football Preview

It’s already Week Ten of college football, and this week has some great conference matchups.

Gonzaga to the Big 12?

ESPN reported that Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga’s athletic director met last week to discuss Gonzaga potentially moving to the Big 12. This could be an insane move for Big 12 basketball. Obviously, these reports are all very preliminary, but it’s an interesting thought for sure.

