DBR: Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

Volleyball Beats Texas Tech!
Last night Baylor beat Texas Tech 3-1, completing a season sweep of the Red Raiders and earning their 20th win of the season!
BEARS WIN! That's season sweep #3!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/jfPQFiyyVv— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 3, 2022
Women’s Basketball Opens with Exhibition Game Tonight
Tonight basketball returns to action with the Baylor women taking on Southwest Baptist in an exhibition game at the Ferrell Center.
We play tomorrow!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 2, 2022
Southwest Baptist (Exh.)
⏰ 7 PM
Ferrell Center
https://t.co/K8IWwnceJb
https://t.co/YNmV7zeVuy#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/01r9pJ3ET5
Tennis Undefeated in Day One of ITA Fall National Championship
On the first day of ITA Fall Nationals, senior Finn Bass won his singles match and won in doubles with partner Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi. The Bears continue competition today.
Day One ✅— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) November 3, 2022
https://t.co/XHa5BxawOV#SicEm
Women’s Golf Finishes the Fall Season Ranked #23
A solid start this fall , set up to finish this spring #SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/0XAOS939wU— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) November 2, 2022
Week 10 Big 12 Football Preview
It’s already Week Ten of college football, and this week has some great conference matchups.
Big 12 Week Ten Football Preview https://t.co/jCHePa6A6l pic.twitter.com/hBmc8djWgU— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 2, 2022
Gonzaga to the Big 12?
ESPN reported that Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga’s athletic director met last week to discuss Gonzaga potentially moving to the Big 12. This could be an insane move for Big 12 basketball. Obviously, these reports are all very preliminary, but it’s an interesting thought for sure.
Sources:Gonzaga AD Chris Standiford met with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in person in Texas last week about Gonzaga potentially joining the Big 12. This is part of broader discussions that have unfolded in recent weeks between the Big 12 and Gonzaga. https://t.co/MbaTEHfveF— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 2, 2022
