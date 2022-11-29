DBR: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

Baylor Basketball Takes on Marquette in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Tonight Baylor plays Marquette in the first game of the Big East-Big 12 Battle this week.

Men’s Basketball Comes in At #6 in AP Poll

Baylor moved up one spot in this week’s AP Poll, now sitting at #6 behind Houston, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, and Purdue. This is the the 54th consecutive week that Baylor has been ranked in the Top 10, an impressive feat!

Women’s Basketball Ranked #21 in AP Poll

Women’s basketball held steady at #21 in this week’s AP Poll. Other Big 12 teams in the poll include Iowa State (#8) and Texas (#22).

Jaden Owens Named to Florida Gulf Coast Showcase All-Tournament Team

Senior guard Jaden Owens was named to the Florida Gulf Coast Showcase All-Tournament Team. She had two career-high scoring games in the tournament, including a double-double in the first round of competition.

Volleyball Holds Steady at #17 in AVCA Poll

Bear of the Day

