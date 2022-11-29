DBR: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

Baylor Basketball Takes on Marquette in Big East-Big 12 Battle
Tonight Baylor plays Marquette in the first game of the Big East-Big 12 Battle this week.
Twilight flights #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/aKt0os8nkk— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 29, 2022
Men’s Basketball Comes in At #6 in AP Poll
Baylor moved up one spot in this week’s AP Poll, now sitting at #6 behind Houston, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, and Purdue. This is the the 54th consecutive week that Baylor has been ranked in the Top 10, an impressive feat!
54 straight weeks in the Top 10 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/HrGw1Fmlqv— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 29, 2022
Women’s Basketball Ranked #21 in AP Poll
Women’s basketball held steady at #21 in this week’s AP Poll. Other Big 12 teams in the poll include Iowa State (#8) and Texas (#22).
#Big12WBB in this week's @AP_Top25 Poll ⤵️— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 28, 2022
No. 8 @CycloneWBB
No. 21 @BaylorWBB
No. 22 @TexasWBB
RV: Oklahoma 50, Kansas State 25, Kansas 17 pic.twitter.com/uzu1nHs3iW
Jaden Owens Named to Florida Gulf Coast Showcase All-Tournament Team
Senior guard Jaden Owens was named to the Florida Gulf Coast Showcase All-Tournament Team. She had two career-high scoring games in the tournament, including a double-double in the first round of competition.
.@JadenOwens2 had a career weekend in Florida ☀️— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 28, 2022
She’s on this year’s @GCShowcase All-Tournament Team!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/Lq8M4kQlAm
Volleyball Holds Steady at #17 in AVCA Poll
Forward, onward, upward!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/l4bGWUueOy— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 28, 2022
