DBR: Monday, November 28th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Finishes Second in Florida Gulf Coast Showcase

Women’s basketball went 2-1 this weekend as they travelled to Estero, Florida to participate in the Florida Gulf Coast Showcase. The Bears started off strong with a 92-58 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens. Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Jaden Owens also had a double-double, scoring 11 points and dishing out 10 assists.

In the next round, Baylor earned their first ranked win of the season, defeating #23 Villanova 75-50. Jaden Owens had another great game, scoring a career-high 17 points. Fifth-year senior Caitlin Bickle had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Bickle made five free throws in the last 48 seconds of the game to cement the win for the Bears.

In the finals on Sunday, the Bears fell short against #22 Michigan, losing 84-75. Jaden Owens scored a career-high once again, this time earning 22 points. Owens was one of four players to score double digits, but the Bears were unable to pull out the win.

Final from the Showcase.



We’ll be back at the Ferrell Center next Sunday!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/RHG5tEMv0G — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 28, 2022

Volleyball Sweeps Kansas State to Close Out the Regular Season

In the final regular season matchup at the Ferrell Center, Baylor volleyball took care of business, defeating Kansas State 3-0.

Four seniors were recognized for Senior Day: Kara McGhee, Lauren Harrison, Cassie Davis, and Mallory Talbert.

Volleyball Prepares for NCAA Tournament

Sunday night was the Selection Show for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Baylor Bears earned a #15 seed overall, and will be the #4 seed in the Louisville Region. The first and second rounds of the tournament will be hosted at the Ferrell Center. Baylor takes on Stephen F. Austin in Round 1 on Thursday night!

Football Loses in Austin

Friday did not go as hoped, as Baylor lost to Texas 27-38. Baylor finishes the regular season 6-6.

NFL Bears!

Baylor alumni are doing great things in the NFL. JaMycal Hasty of the Jacksonville Jaguars had his first career receiving touchdown yesterday.

Xavien Howard also had a Scoop & Score for the Miami Dolphins.

ODB Mailbag

Another week, another mailbag. Basketball season is picking up as football comes to a close, so ask all the basketball questions!

Bear of the Day

Happy Monday! Hope y’all have a great week!