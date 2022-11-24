DBR: Thanksgiving Edition!

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate Thanksgiving, I’ve made a list of Baylor things that I’m thankful for. This list is by no means comprehensive, so share what you’re thankful for in the comments! In no particular order, I give you 12 things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

1. Linda Livingstone

First up is Baylor President Linda Livingstone. President Livingstone has done so much for Baylor University, taking over University leadership during a difficult time and bringing Baylor to the forefront in academics and athletics. She’s the best!

2. Mack Rhoades

Mack Rhoades is the BEST Athletic Director in the nation. He does a fantastic job finding great coaches to lead all of our programs, and he does it with so much swag. One day I want to be half as cool as Mack Rhoades. Seriously.

3. Brett Yormark

The new Big 12 Commissioner has been leading the Big 12 since August 1st, and in the few months he’s been in charge he’s already done some really great things, including securing a new media deal and continuing in discussions about possible conference expansion. Shoutout Commissioner Yormark, keep it rolling dude.

4. The 2021 National Championship Team

I don’t think I need to elaborate on this too much, but the 2021 National Championship Team has my entire heart. The guys on the team were such fun personalities off the court, and insanely athletic beasts on the court. They brought Baylor their first ever National Championship in men’s basketball and were a JOY to watch.

5. RGIII

Am I more thankful for RGIII’s iconic career and Heisman Trophy during his time at Baylor, or for his slightly out-of-pocket commentary on national television? Honestly I’m not sure, but the man is hilarious. Also, not to make anyone feel old, but RGIII is the first person I remember winning the Heisman Trophy (I was 10 years old and had no idea where Baylor was, what a time!).

6. OurDailyBears

I’m so thankful for OurDailyBears! The contributors for the sight are some of the funniest and supportive people I know, and the community is unmatched. I truly love getting to write Daily Bear Reports and getting to read all the great content from people that know way more than I do about sports.

7. Lincoln Riley

I’m thankful for Lincoln Riley, for not only leaving Oklahoma in shambles as he ran to California, but also for losing to Baylor in his last matchup with the Bears. The clip of him standing there as we rushed the field last year brings a smile to my face like it’s Christmas morning.

Gerry Bohanon tried to tell the Baylor fans not to rush the field with 1 second left



They did not listen



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/Su9FlgkQli — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 13, 2021

8. Jalen Bridges

JALEN BRIDGES! He is genuinely such a cool dude. I’m thankful he transferred to Baylor. Bridges brings such a fun energy to the men’s basketball team, as well as an insane level of talent. Also, his favorite Thanksgiving food is turkey, which I feel like is never what anyone claims as their favorite but is definitely part of the meal that is worthy of recognition. Thank you Jalen Bridges!

9. Brad Livingstone

I already have Linda Livingstone on this list, but her husband Brad deserves to be recognized too. The First Gent is such a big Baylor fan. Nobody gets more hype than him at volleyball, basketball, and football games. Seeing him with a rally towel at women’s basketball or leading a Sic ‘Em in the Baylor Line section is an instant serotonin boost. Plus he has the coolest wife ever.

10. MattIsBear

I am SO thankful for Mr. MattIsBear. Matt is cool mostly because he hired me to write DBRs, but also because he’s a funny dude. He is helpful, encouraging, and understanding. He also weathers incessant Slack messages and tweets from me and WillDB26 at all hours of the day, which makes him extremely worthy of thanks. Even though he did not join us at Scruffs last week, I’m still thankful for him. Love you Matt <3.

you go find some smart kids to write smart funny stuff for the site



they do great work



they seem cool



then they make fun of you for being old



is this the standard cycle? @OurDailyBears — mattisbear (@mattisbear) November 19, 2022

11. John Morris

The Voice of the Baylor Bears himself, John Morris is a Baylor Legend. I’m thankful for his love of Baylor Athletics and great announcing. ESPN+ games are instantly leveled up when he is on the broadcast team. Thanks to John for making ESPN+ an enjoyable experience for Baylor fans (Oklahoma and Texas State could never).

12. Baylor Fans

Last but certainly not least, I’m thankful for Baylor fans. We have crazy fans, fair-weather fans, and some downright annoying fans, but at the end of the day, we all are fans of the greatest school ever, and it’s so fun. Shoutout to you Baylor Nation, you’re the best!

Happy Thanksgiving y’all! Watch the Macy’s Parade, eat some turkey (think of Jalen Bridges while doing so), and hang out with your family!