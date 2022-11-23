DBR: Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

Men’s Basketball Hosts McNeese State

Today at 3PM in the Ferrell Center, men’s basketball hosts McNeese State. Before the game, head coach Scott Drew will be recognized for his 400th win at Baylor, which came against Northern Colorado last Monday.

Kara McGhee Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week!

Kara McGhee earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. McGhee averaged 1.63 blocks per set last week, earning her 500th career block against Iowa State.

Bears Earn Academic All-District Honors

College Sports Communicators named Baylor volleyball’s Cassie Davis and Elise McGhee to the All-District Volleyball Team.

Six soccer athletes also earned Academic All-District honors: Kayley Ables, Maddie Algya, Ava Colberg, Sarah Hornyak, Elizabeth Kooiman, and Lauren Traywick.

Equestrian Holds Steady at #8 in NCEA Rankings

After a solid win against Fresno State last week, Baylor equestrian stayed put at #8 in the NCEA weekly poll. This is the last poll until spring, when the Bears get back in action.

Women’s Basketball Announces Summer Tour

Baylor women’s basketball is headed abroad this summer! The team will be visiting Italy and Greece in August 2023 to play exhibition games and host a basketball clinic for kids at the U.S. Navy base in Italy.

