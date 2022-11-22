DBR: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022

LJ Cryer Named Big 12 Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, a Baylor Bear has earned Player of the Week honors. This time junior LJ Cryer earned the recognition after scoring a career-high 28 points on Sunday and averaging 22 points over three games last week.

Week 2 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Recap

This was an eventful week for Big 12 basketball, with some teams doing really well and others struggling a bit. Check out Jed’s recap and rankings to see how things are looking in the Big 12.

Men’s Basketball Ranked #7 in AP Poll

Men’s Basketball dropped two spots in the AP Poll this week after going 1-1 in Top 25 matchups at the Continental Tire Main Event this weekend.

Volleyball Ranked #17 in AVCA Poll

After losing to Texas on Saturday, Baylor volleyball dropped two spots in the AVCA Poll.

