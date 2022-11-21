DBR: Monday, November 20th, 2022

Baylor Men’s Basketball Wins Final Game in Vegas

This weekend, men’s basketball was in Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event. On Friday, the Bears had a tough loss to Virginia, but they bounced back today to defeat UCLA 80-75. LJ Cryer led the Bears in scoring, with a career-high 28 points against UCLA.

Women’s Basketball Loses Close Game to Maryland

Yesterday women’s basketball lost in a tough matchup against #19 ranked Maryland. Senior Caitlin Bickle started in her first game of the season after sitting out due to a thumb injury, but the Bears remain plagued by injury with Aijha Blackwell sitting out today. After a slow first half where the shots just couldn’t fall, the Bears had a strong showing to start the second half, but their efforts fell just short. The crowd at the Ferrell Center was great though, and our Bears showed a lot of fight.

Nalyssa Smith and Queen Egbo Visit Waco

Recent Baylor grads and current Indiana Fever players Nalyssa Smith and Queen Egbo were back in the Ferrell Center Sunday to support the Bears in their Top 25 matchup against Maryland. It was so great to have them courtside supporting their former teammates!

Baylor Equestrian Defeats Fresno State!

In the final competition of the fall, Baylor equestrian had a strong showing to defeat Fresno State 11-7!

Put another tally in the win column, it's a BAYLOR VICTORY! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/p6tdXTjWtA — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 18, 2022

Baylor Volleyball Loses to Texas

Football Dealt a Heartbreaking Loss in Revivalry Game

TCU came to McLane on Saturday as Baylor football celebrated Senior Day and a big rivalry game. The Bears looked so much better than last week, but unfortunately could not hold on to the lead and lost as TCU kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. It was a discouraging end, but it was also exciting to see the team improve exponentially compared to last week.

This game was also FRIGID, so cold that it set a record for the coldest temperature at kickoff in McLane Stadium. The cold didn’t stop the crowd though, as Baylor fans were loud and stayed the whole game.

New record for lowest temperature at kickoff at McLane Stadium: 39 degrees today ️ ️ ️ ️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lfGW6xx452 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 19, 2022

ODB Mailbag

UT Hate Week

Friday morning Baylor football travels to Austin to take on Texas in the final regular season game of the year. In honor of the big matchup, here is a lovely Horns Down picture for your Monday morning.

It was a rough weekend for Baylor, but that’s okay! Time to get back on track this week. Sic ‘em forever!!