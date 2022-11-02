 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

By JennaP23
Baylor v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Sit Down with Caleb Lohner!

Branden is back with another interview, this time with BYU transfer Caleb Lohner!

ESPN’s Top 25 Best Women’s Basketball Players Recognizes a New Baylor Bear

ESPN released their rankings of the Top 25 women’s basketball players heading into the 2022-2023 season, and transfer Aijha Blackwell came in at #22. Blackwell is coming to Baylor after three seasons at Missouri.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Award Predictions

After previewing the Big 12 Conference as a whole, Jed is back with his predictions for conference awards. Check out his opinions and leave yours in the comments!

Richard Reese Earns Honorable Mention Earl Campbell Player of the Week

The awards continue to rack up for freshman running back Richard Reese. He received an honorable mention for this week’s Earl Campbell Player of the Week.

Predict Baylor’s Record This Week. . .

Starting tonight with volleyball taking on Texas Tech, Baylor will compete in four head-to-head competitions throughout the rest of the week. Two volleyball games, an equestrian meet, and a football game in Norman are all coming up. How do you think Baylor will fare? Vote in the poll below!

Poll

Predict Baylor Athletics’ Record This Week!

view results
  • 57%
    4-0
    (16 votes)
  • 42%
    3-1
    (12 votes)
  • 0%
    2-2
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    0-4
    (0 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Bear of the Day

Happy Wednesday!!

