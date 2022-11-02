DBR: Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

Sit Down with Caleb Lohner!

Branden is back with another interview, this time with BYU transfer Caleb Lohner!

Sit Down With Baylor MBB Forward Caleb Lohner@caleblohner joins @Branden_MacK to chat about his path to @BaylorMBB, passions in life, and much more! https://t.co/LM72tbq8uQ — ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 1, 2022

ESPN’s Top 25 Best Women’s Basketball Players Recognizes a New Baylor Bear

ESPN released their rankings of the Top 25 women’s basketball players heading into the 2022-2023 season, and transfer Aijha Blackwell came in at #22. Blackwell is coming to Baylor after three seasons at Missouri.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Award Predictions

After previewing the Big 12 Conference as a whole, Jed is back with his predictions for conference awards. Check out his opinions and leave yours in the comments!

Big XII (MBB) Preseason Award Predictions and Superlatives | Jed makes his picks for All-Conference, POY, and more https://t.co/yuhSsSDrnH pic.twitter.com/RGdNfkC8Ob — ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 1, 2022

Richard Reese Earns Honorable Mention Earl Campbell Player of the Week

The awards continue to rack up for freshman running back Richard Reese. He received an honorable mention for this week’s Earl Campbell Player of the Week.

Predict Baylor’s Record This Week. . .

Starting tonight with volleyball taking on Texas Tech, Baylor will compete in four head-to-head competitions throughout the rest of the week. Two volleyball games, an equestrian meet, and a football game in Norman are all coming up. How do you think Baylor will fare? Vote in the poll below!

Poll Predict Baylor Athletics’ Record This Week! 4-0

3-1

2-2

1-3

0-4 vote view results 57% 4-0 (16 votes)

42% 3-1 (12 votes)

0% 2-2 (0 votes)

0% 1-3 (0 votes)

0% 0-4 (0 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Bear of the Day

Happy Wednesday!!