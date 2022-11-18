DBR: Friday, November 18th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
Equestrian Hosts Fresno State
Today at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, Baylor equestrian hosts Fresno State. There will be free Rudy’s for the first 50 fans, so get out and support your #8 ranked Bears!
Bears set to host Fresno State in fall finale ✨— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 17, 2022
Day One of Continental Tire Main Event Tournament
Today men’s basketball takes on Virginia in the first round of competition in Las Vegas at the Continental Tire Main Event. The Bears tipoff at 6PM tonight.
Las Vegas, NV#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/3P4VH1b6Ca— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 17, 2022
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
Saturday is the annual Revivalry Game. Baylor football takes on TCU, and Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff will be outside McLane for a pregame show. This is the last home game of the 2022 season, so be sure to get to your seats early for the recognition of Baylor football’s seniors.
Big-time home finale. We don’t have to explain why.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/HXWqYOWRac— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 18, 2022
Volleyball travels to Austin to take on #1 Texas on Saturday night.
Saturday is BIG! We host Big Noon Kickoff and @BUFootball vs. TCU at McLane, and @BaylorVBall heads to Austin.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 14, 2022
Sunday is a big matchup for women’s basketball as they take on Maryland at the Ferrell Center.
One of the biggest games in women’s basketball is happening at the Ferrell Center on Sunday!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 17, 2022
No. 17 Baylor No. 19 Maryland #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/H34umPzPNw
Have a great weekend and Sic TCU!!
