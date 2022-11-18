DBR: Friday, November 18th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Equestrian Hosts Fresno State

Today at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, Baylor equestrian hosts Fresno State. There will be free Rudy’s for the first 50 fans, so get out and support your #8 ranked Bears!

Bears set to host Fresno State in fall finale ✨



Bears set to host Fresno State in fall finale ✨ — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) November 17, 2022

Day One of Continental Tire Main Event Tournament

Today men’s basketball takes on Virginia in the first round of competition in Las Vegas at the Continental Tire Main Event. The Bears tipoff at 6PM tonight.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Saturday is the annual Revivalry Game. Baylor football takes on TCU, and Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff will be outside McLane for a pregame show. This is the last home game of the 2022 season, so be sure to get to your seats early for the recognition of Baylor football’s seniors.

Volleyball travels to Austin to take on #1 Texas on Saturday night.

Sunday is a big matchup for women’s basketball as they take on Maryland at the Ferrell Center.

One of the biggest games in women’s basketball is happening at the Ferrell Center on Sunday!



No. 17 Baylor No. 19 Maryland #SicEm | #GreaterThan — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 17, 2022

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend and Sic TCU!!