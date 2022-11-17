DBR: Thursday, November 16th, 2022

Big Matchup This Saturday!!!
Be there early this Saturday to watch the Big Noon Kickoff Show before Baylor faces off with number 4 ranked TCU.
Last November, Baylor:— Baylor University (@Baylor) November 14, 2022
✅ Hosted #BigNoonKickoff
✅ Faced an undefeated Big 12 foe…
✅ …Who came in ranked No. 4
✅ Ended the day with a win
This November, Baylor will:
✅ Host #BigNoonKickoff
✅ Face an undefeated Big 12 foe…
✅ …Who comes in ranked No. 4
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/io8Ef8GXJT
McGhee With the Major Milestone
Baylor Volleyball’s Kara McGhee hit 500 total blocks on her career!
✨500✨ CAREER BLOCKS FOR KARA MCGHEE! #SicEm | @karaymcghee pic.twitter.com/r47vaU5CnT— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 17, 2022
XFL Draft Includes Multiple Bears
Topped off by the number one pick of Abram Smith, a total of 4 bears also including K.D. Cannon, Raleigh Texada, and Jameson Houston were selected by various teams in the XFL Draft.
The pick is IN.— XFL (@XFL2023) November 16, 2022
With the first selection in the Offensive Skill round, the @XFLDefenders select RB Abram Smith.
Presented by @ZipRecruiter. pic.twitter.com/yMQdIePWMQ
Volleyball Wins!
Our ladies pulled in a 3-1 dub over Iowa State last night.
THAT'S IT! THAT'S THE MATCH! BEARS WIN!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/WyObaYFuHE— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 17, 2022
Four Bears Chosen to be Honored by SACE
Jasmine Gryne, Josh White, Mackenzie Anthony, and Langston Love are the November Champions of the Month.
Help us congratulate our November Champions of the Month These Bears excel in their sports, classes, and beyond!#PreparingChampionsforLife https://t.co/7wU6XzvVq0— Baylor SACE (@BaylorSACE) November 16, 2022
Scruff’s Is The Move Friday Night
Fox is bringing their team and even their robot out to Scruffy Murphy’s on Friday at 10pm. Be there or be square.
The @CFBONFOX crew is coming to Waco this weekend for BIG NOON KICKOFF!— Scruffy Murphy's (@ScruffyMurphys1) November 17, 2022
And the Big Noon crew will be at Scruffs the night before the game at 10pm! And their bringing the FOOTBALL ROBOT!!
So, get to Scruffs early for the pre-tailgate dance party!#SicEm#BigNoon pic.twitter.com/8MGpUs3Sd9
Big weekend coming up. Let’s finish this week strong. Sic ‘em bears!
