DBR: Thursday, November 16th, 2022

Big Matchup This Saturday!!!

Be there early this Saturday to watch the Big Noon Kickoff Show before Baylor faces off with number 4 ranked TCU.

Last November, Baylor:

✅ Hosted #BigNoonKickoff

✅ Faced an undefeated Big 12 foe…

✅ …Who came in ranked No. 4

✅ Ended the day with a win



This November, Baylor will:

✅ Host #BigNoonKickoff

✅ Face an undefeated Big 12 foe…

✅ …Who comes in ranked No. 4

#SicEm pic.twitter.com/io8Ef8GXJT — Baylor University (@Baylor) November 14, 2022

McGhee With the Major Milestone

Baylor Volleyball’s Kara McGhee hit 500 total blocks on her career!

XFL Draft Includes Multiple Bears

Topped off by the number one pick of Abram Smith, a total of 4 bears also including K.D. Cannon, Raleigh Texada, and Jameson Houston were selected by various teams in the XFL Draft.

The pick is IN.



With the first selection in the Offensive Skill round, the @XFLDefenders select RB Abram Smith.



Presented by @ZipRecruiter. pic.twitter.com/yMQdIePWMQ — XFL (@XFL2023) November 16, 2022

Volleyball Wins!

Our ladies pulled in a 3-1 dub over Iowa State last night.

Four Bears Chosen to be Honored by SACE

Jasmine Gryne, Josh White, Mackenzie Anthony, and Langston Love are the November Champions of the Month.

Help us congratulate our November Champions of the Month These Bears excel in their sports, classes, and beyond!#PreparingChampionsforLife https://t.co/7wU6XzvVq0 — Baylor SACE (@BaylorSACE) November 16, 2022

Scruff’s Is The Move Friday Night

Fox is bringing their team and even their robot out to Scruffy Murphy’s on Friday at 10pm. Be there or be square.

The @CFBONFOX crew is coming to Waco this weekend for BIG NOON KICKOFF!



And the Big Noon crew will be at Scruffs the night before the game at 10pm! And their bringing the FOOTBALL ROBOT!!



So, get to Scruffs early for the pre-tailgate dance party!#SicEm#BigNoon pic.twitter.com/8MGpUs3Sd9 — Scruffy Murphy's (@ScruffyMurphys1) November 17, 2022

Big weekend coming up. Let’s finish this week strong. Sic ‘em bears!