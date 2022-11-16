DBR: Wednesday, November 16th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Wins Close Game against SMU

The Bears battled last night to hold on and beat SMU 58-55. Sarah Andrews led the team in scoring with 13 points, and Kendra Gillispie scored a career-high 9 points.

Volleyball Hosts Iowa State

Tonight is a big matchup in the Ferrell Center as Baylor Hosts Iowa State. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 Conference, so tonight’s game is important for the Bears.

Wooden Award Preseason Watch List Announced

The Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List was announced for both men and women. Adam Flager, Keyonte George, and Aijha Blackwell were all named to the Preseason Watch List.

Sit Down with Dantwan Grimes

JUCO transfer Dantwan Grimes sat down with Branden to talk about life in Waco, basketball, and his decision to redshirt.

Bear of the Day

