DBR: Wednesday, November 16th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Wins Close Game against SMU
The Bears battled last night to hold on and beat SMU 58-55. Sarah Andrews led the team in scoring with 13 points, and Kendra Gillispie scored a career-high 9 points.
That's a W! #SicEm | #GreaterThan
Volleyball Hosts Iowa State
Tonight is a big matchup in the Ferrell Center as Baylor Hosts Iowa State. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 Conference, so tonight’s game is important for the Bears.
Wednesday night: it's Bears vs. Cyclones in a top-3 Big 12 matchup— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 14, 2022
️: https://t.co/Pk7LE0VKDp#SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT
Wooden Award Preseason Watch List Announced
The Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List was announced for both men and women. Adam Flager, Keyonte George, and Aijha Blackwell were all named to the Preseason Watch List.
2 Bears on the @WoodenAward Preseason Watch List!
https://t.co/NOVb94L5yr#SicEm | #CultureofJOY
.@AijhaAnniece has been named to the @WoodenAward Preseason Watch List
https://t.co/kNZ0v7CsK5#SicEm | #GreaterThan
Sit Down with Dantwan Grimes
JUCO transfer Dantwan Grimes sat down with Branden to talk about life in Waco, basketball, and his decision to redshirt.
Sit Down With Baylor MBB Guard Dantwan Grimes@DantwanGrimes joins @Branden_MacK to talk about his decision to redshirt, JUCO success, and more! https://t.co/oooh0Zwy7J pic.twitter.com/ML84fCbPcA— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 15, 2022
