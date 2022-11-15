DBR: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Hosts SMU

Tonight women’s basketball hosts SMU at the Ferrell Center as the Bears look to continue their strong start to the season.

Baylor Defeats Northern Colorado

Last night, men’s basketball beat Northern Colorado 95-62. LJ Cryer led the team in points with 20 on the night. Adam Flagler had a double-double, with 10 assists and 13 points.

Tonight was also Scott Drew’s 400th win at Baylor! We have the BEST coach in the world, congrats Coach Drew!!

Flagler Named Big 12 Player of the Week

One week into the season and Baylor has already earned Player of the Week honors. Adam Flagler currently leads the conference in field-goal percentage and three-point field-goal percentage. He scored 21 points in the game against Mississippi Valley State and another 18 points against Norfolk State.

Bella Fontleroy Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Freshman Bella Fontleroy earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week! Fontleroy averaged 14 points a game last week and was the first freshman in the Big 12 to have back-to-back double digit games.

Week 1 Big 12 Conference Basketball Recap

The first week of men’s basketball is in the books! Check out this recap to see how the Big 12 fared overall last week.

Big XII (MBB) Week 1 Recap & Power Rankings https://t.co/66ChcRFbXa pic.twitter.com/8H1yUam09Y — ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 14, 2022

Volleyball Drops to #3 in AVCA Poll

Foster Pavilion Update

Construction is moving along on the Foster Pavilion. Check out the latest update video to see how it’s looking.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is DALE FREAKIN BONNER. Bonner played with so much heart and energy in last night’s win, finishing the night with 12 points and 6 steals, shooting 83% from the field. Two of those points came from this dope dunk. I could watch this on repeat for the rest of my life.

Have a great day!