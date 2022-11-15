DBR: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Hosts SMU
Tonight women’s basketball hosts SMU at the Ferrell Center as the Bears look to continue their strong start to the season.
It continues Tuesday night with @BaylorWBB taking on in-state opponent SMU— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 14, 2022
️: https://t.co/DMlXqfF8at#SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/12oEVMxWO5
Baylor Defeats Northern Colorado
Last night, men’s basketball beat Northern Colorado 95-62. LJ Cryer led the team in points with 20 on the night. Adam Flagler had a double-double, with 10 assists and 13 points.
BEARS WIN #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/QaG3c1p0Jl— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 15, 2022
Tonight was also Scott Drew’s 400th win at Baylor! We have the BEST coach in the world, congrats Coach Drew!!
WHOLESOME CONTENT ALERT— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 15, 2022
400 wins for our guy @BUDREW!! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/3Fn6GVAVCn
Flagler Named Big 12 Player of the Week
One week into the season and Baylor has already earned Player of the Week honors. Adam Flagler currently leads the conference in field-goal percentage and three-point field-goal percentage. He scored 21 points in the game against Mississippi Valley State and another 18 points against Norfolk State.
Your @Big12Conference Player of the Week— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 14, 2022
https://t.co/lbm5sodsfg#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/CTx3kd9puV
Bella Fontleroy Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Freshman Bella Fontleroy earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week! Fontleroy averaged 14 points a game last week and was the first freshman in the Big 12 to have back-to-back double digit games.
.@bellafontleroy is your @Big12Conference Freshman of the Week!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 14, 2022
https://t.co/PHm8U3At7y#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/MPTlzIQnl4
Week 1 Big 12 Conference Basketball Recap
The first week of men’s basketball is in the books! Check out this recap to see how the Big 12 fared overall last week.
Big XII (MBB) Week 1 Recap & Power Rankings https://t.co/66ChcRFbXa pic.twitter.com/8H1yUam09Y— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 14, 2022
Volleyball Drops to #3 in AVCA Poll
More work ahead➡️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/fH0IrFgHBT— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 14, 2022
Foster Pavilion Update
Construction is moving along on the Foster Pavilion. Check out the latest update video to see how it’s looking.
Foster Pavilion Construction Update: Nov. 2022 ⬇️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/alDmU8krTV— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 15, 2022
Bears of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is DALE FREAKIN BONNER. Bonner played with so much heart and energy in last night’s win, finishing the night with 12 points and 6 steals, shooting 83% from the field. Two of those points came from this dope dunk. I could watch this on repeat for the rest of my life.
.@dalebonne #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/UGpvKJiZq4— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 15, 2022
November 8, 2022
Have a great day!
Loading comments...