DBR: Monday, November 14th, 2022

Men’s Basketball Defeats Norfolk State

In a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament, Baylor hosted Norfolk State Friday night and easily beat them 87-70. Keyonte George and Jalen Bridges led the Bears in scoring, with 23 and 20 points respectively.

Big Noon Kickoff Returns to Waco

This Saturday, Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff will be in Waco ahead of our big rivalry game against undefeated TCU. The pregame show starts at 9AM right outside McLane Stadium.

Can't wait to host Big Noon Kickoff once again! The 2-hour pregame show will take place at 9 a.m. and is free and open to the public.



Hear from hosts Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Charles Woodson & Urban Meyer Saturday morning in Waco.

Men’s Basketball Hosts Northern Colorado

Tonight, men’s basketball is back in action, taking on Northern Colorado at 7PM.

Cross Country Finishes the Season

Baylor Cross Country competed in their final races of the season at NCAA Regionals on Saturday. The women’s team finished eighth as a team, while the men took home seventh place. Three Bears finished in the Top 25: Ellie Hodge, Ryan Day, and Drew Snyder.

Football Loses to Kansas State

Saturday night was not a good look for the Baylor Bears as they lost to Kansas State 31-3. It wasn’t pretty, but the crowd showed up and participation in the Blackout was awesome. All that’s left to do is move on and get ready to Sic TCU this week.

Baylor Alumni Show Out for the Blackout

There were some Baylor Football and Basketball alumni at McLane on Saturday. Baylor Baseball also came as part of their Alumni Weekend.

Great to have so many Baylor Baseball Alumni back in Waco this weekend! Loved having y'all back at the ballpark #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/jiKBvjlvgB — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) November 13, 2022

ODB Mailbag!

ODB Mailbag - Baylor Sports Edition: Post Your Questions Below https://t.co/nZwJ2BG6Lx pic.twitter.com/bKNZXLuQ10 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 13, 2022

Volleyball Loses Tough Match Against TCU

Final in Fort Worth after a fight#SicEm pic.twitter.com/0X81R9B00U — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 12, 2022

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Caleb Lohner. Lohner is an absolute beast. He goes to work on both sides of the floor and dunks with so much power you can FEEL it.

