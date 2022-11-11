DBR: Friday, November 11th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
Men’s Basketball Takes on Norfolk State
Tonight men’s basketball hosts Norfolk State for the Salute to Heroes Game.
We can't wait to see you tomorrow evening for our Salute to Heroes Game!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 10, 2022
Military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers get in FREE
https://t.co/yUk5Dnzwu8#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/I90ivDgWOb
Women’s Basketball Defeats Incarnate Word
Baylor women’s basketball continued their winning streak with a 71-42 victory over Incarnate Word.
Another home DUB #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/FGJIfthJfY— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 11, 2022
We've got ✨ highlights ✨ for ya!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/WAgf99cExC— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 11, 2022
Cross Country Participates in South Central Regional Meet
Today both men and women cross country runners travel to College Station to participate in South Central Regionals in hopes of making it to NCAA Championships.
Due to weather conditions that are expected to deteriorate throughout the day, start times for tomorrow's NCAA South Central Regional at Texas A&M have been moved up! ☔️⛈️— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) November 10, 2022
PREVIEW: https://t.co/biyltyGxfe#SicEm | #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/bTHxnJs6lM
Baylor vs. Kansas State SOLD OUT
Saturday night’s football game against Kansas State is officially sold out! Wear black and be loud tomorrow!
Sold out. Now show out. #SicEm #NoExcuses pic.twitter.com/JAvuoHiJsm— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 11, 2022
Siaki Ika Accepts Invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
OFFICIALLY ACCEPTED! DL Siaki Ika @Jackfish801 from @BUFootball is heading to the 2023 Senior Bowl!!! #SicEm #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/b6OB8sGl3v— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 11, 2022
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
Tomorrow, Baylor football hosts Kansas State at 6PM, while volleyball makes the trip to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs at 2PM.
Running into the dark #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Tf4h2jibCS— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 11, 2022
Bear of the Day
November 9, 2022
Have a great weekend and Sic KSU!!
Loading comments...