DBR: Friday, November 11th, 2022

By JennaP23
Kansas v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Best of ODB This Week:

Men’s Basketball Takes on Norfolk State

Tonight men’s basketball hosts Norfolk State for the Salute to Heroes Game.

Women’s Basketball Defeats Incarnate Word

Baylor women’s basketball continued their winning streak with a 71-42 victory over Incarnate Word.

Cross Country Participates in South Central Regional Meet

Today both men and women cross country runners travel to College Station to participate in South Central Regionals in hopes of making it to NCAA Championships.

Baylor vs. Kansas State SOLD OUT

Saturday night’s football game against Kansas State is officially sold out! Wear black and be loud tomorrow!

Siaki Ika Accepts Invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Tomorrow, Baylor football hosts Kansas State at 6PM, while volleyball makes the trip to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs at 2PM.

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend and Sic KSU!!

More From Our Daily Bears

