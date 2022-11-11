DBR: Friday, November 11th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Men’s Basketball Takes on Norfolk State

Tonight men’s basketball hosts Norfolk State for the Salute to Heroes Game.

We can't wait to see you tomorrow evening for our Salute to Heroes Game!



Military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers get in FREE



https://t.co/yUk5Dnzwu8#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/I90ivDgWOb — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 10, 2022

Women’s Basketball Defeats Incarnate Word

Baylor women’s basketball continued their winning streak with a 71-42 victory over Incarnate Word.

Cross Country Participates in South Central Regional Meet

Today both men and women cross country runners travel to College Station to participate in South Central Regionals in hopes of making it to NCAA Championships.

Due to weather conditions that are expected to deteriorate throughout the day, start times for tomorrow's NCAA South Central Regional at Texas A&M have been moved up! ☔️⛈️



PREVIEW: https://t.co/biyltyGxfe#SicEm | #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/bTHxnJs6lM — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) November 10, 2022

Baylor vs. Kansas State SOLD OUT

Saturday night’s football game against Kansas State is officially sold out! Wear black and be loud tomorrow!

Siaki Ika Accepts Invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Tomorrow, Baylor football hosts Kansas State at 6PM, while volleyball makes the trip to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs at 2PM.

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend and Sic KSU!!