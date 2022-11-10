DBR: Thursday, November 10th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Takes on Incarnate Word

Tonight in the Ferrell Center, Baylor women look to continue their dominant start to the season as they take on Incarnate Word.

HEY @BaylorAthletics fans! THREE straight days of and in Waco!



️THURSDAY, 11/10: @BaylorWBB vs. Incarnate Word, 7pm



️FRIDAY, 11/11: @BaylorMBB vs. Norfolk State, 7pm



️ SATURDAY, 11/12: @BUFootball vs. #19 Kansas State, 6pm ⚫️



Come out and show your support! — Michael Motta (@Michael_Motta) November 10, 2022

Sera Hasegawa Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

Sit Down with Eli Pittman

Get to know the man behind the best shots of Baylor Athletics. Branden MacKinnon sat down with Baylor content creator Eli Pittman to get to know the man behind the camera.

Sit Down With Baylor Athletics Content Creator Eli Pittman@eIijahpittman sits down with @Branden_MacK to talk about life as a @BaylorMBB and @BUFootball content creator. Including some of his favorite shots and the stories behind them! https://t.co/fGgOtgGsVD pic.twitter.com/HDzL3nzf8m — ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 9, 2022

Blackout McLane

This Saturday’s night game against Kansas State is officially a Black Out. Wear black and be loud!

Free Tickets to Kansas State Game

Today and tomorrow, fans can visit the Ferrell Center Ticket Office to claim free tickets to Saturday’s football game. This is a must-win game to keep our Big 12 Championship hopes alive, so get to McLane!!

You asked -- and @Baylor Alum, Todd Behringer has delivered.



Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday's game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last! ️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/r9XM3h9e3A — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 10, 2022

Week Eleven Big 12 Football Preview

The competition for the Big 12 Championship is heating up, and this week has some very important matchups. Check out this week’s preview to see what’s slated to go down on Saturday.

Signing Day

Today was Signing Day for the Class of 2023, and Baylor Athletics added a lot of new talent. Here’s a breakdown of the signees for each sport.

Proud to welcome home the newest class of Bears!



Happy National Signing Day ✍️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ZbvlzRS1us — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 9, 2022

Acrobatics & Tumbling

Sofia Criado - Tumbler

Becca Moore - Tumbler/Base

Gigi Rendino - Tumbler/Base

Leah Fredericks - Base

Payton Washington - Tumbler/Top

D’Ahni Branch - Base

Dailyn Hopkins - Tumbler/Top

Olivia Pesqueira - Tumbler

Ava Troy - Tumbler/Top

Maddy Jenson - Top

Leavy McDonald - Base

Emily Bott - Tumbler/Top

Josie Sutter - Base

Baseball

Brayden Evans - First Base

Jackson Wilkerson - Left-Handed Pitcher

RJ Ruais - Left-Handed Pitcher

Dillon Lester - Catcher/Infielder

Ty Johnson - Outfielder

John Youens - Outfielder/Left-Handed Pitcher

Chase Womack - Infielder

Brayden Buchanan - Catcher

Jackson Elizondo - Left-Handed Pitcher

Mason Green - Left-Handed Pitcher

Men’s Basketball

Miro Little - Guard

Ja’Kobe Walter - Guard

Women’s Basketball

Letycia Vasconcelos - Forward

Equestrian

Sadie Peters - Reigning

Mazie Petelski - Reigning

Addisyn Albers - Horsemanship

Riley Cachat - Reigning

Sofia Moskowitz - Jumping Seat

Avery Mortman - Horsemanship

Carley Rutledge - Horsemanship

Men’s Golf

Davis Ovard

Soccer

Claire Kniss

Georgia Mulholland

Skylar Zinnecker

Brianna Chesley

Callie Conrad

Adriana Merriam

Kaitlin Swann

Softball

Paige King

Leah Cran

Track & Field

Molly Haywood - Pole Vault

Volleyball

Manuela Bibinbe - Middle Blocker

Kyndal Stowers - Outside Hitter

Victoria Davis - Middle Blocker

Kendal Murphy - Outside Hitter

