DBR: Thursday, November 10th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Takes on Incarnate Word
Tonight in the Ferrell Center, Baylor women look to continue their dominant start to the season as they take on Incarnate Word.
HEY @BaylorAthletics fans! THREE straight days of and in Waco!— Michael Motta (@Michael_Motta) November 10, 2022
️THURSDAY, 11/10: @BaylorWBB vs. Incarnate Word, 7pm
️FRIDAY, 11/11: @BaylorMBB vs. Norfolk State, 7pm
️ SATURDAY, 11/12: @BUFootball vs. #19 Kansas State, 6pm ⚫️
Come out and show your support!
Sera Hasegawa Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month
⛳️ #Big12Golf Golfer of the Month ⛳️— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 9, 2022
Sera Hasegawa, @BaylorWGolf
https://t.co/zhmeZPCoW2 pic.twitter.com/2c3LlOGppg
Sit Down with Eli Pittman
Get to know the man behind the best shots of Baylor Athletics. Branden MacKinnon sat down with Baylor content creator Eli Pittman to get to know the man behind the camera.
Sit Down With Baylor Athletics Content Creator Eli Pittman@eIijahpittman sits down with @Branden_MacK to talk about life as a @BaylorMBB and @BUFootball content creator. Including some of his favorite shots and the stories behind them! https://t.co/fGgOtgGsVD pic.twitter.com/HDzL3nzf8m— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 9, 2022
Blackout McLane
This Saturday’s night game against Kansas State is officially a Black Out. Wear black and be loud!
⚫️ Just Be There. #NoExcuses#SpecialRequest pic.twitter.com/kziwMuCJif— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 9, 2022
Free Tickets to Kansas State Game
Today and tomorrow, fans can visit the Ferrell Center Ticket Office to claim free tickets to Saturday’s football game. This is a must-win game to keep our Big 12 Championship hopes alive, so get to McLane!!
You asked -- and @Baylor Alum, Todd Behringer has delivered.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 10, 2022
Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday's game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last! ️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/r9XM3h9e3A
Week Eleven Big 12 Football Preview
The competition for the Big 12 Championship is heating up, and this week has some very important matchups. Check out this week’s preview to see what’s slated to go down on Saturday.
Big 12 Week Eleven Football Preview https://t.co/kN5EQno4Qs pic.twitter.com/jESMGAGK9r— ODB (@OurDailyBears) November 9, 2022
Signing Day
Today was Signing Day for the Class of 2023, and Baylor Athletics added a lot of new talent. Here’s a breakdown of the signees for each sport.
Proud to welcome home the newest class of Bears!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 9, 2022
Happy National Signing Day ✍️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ZbvlzRS1us
Acrobatics & Tumbling
- Sofia Criado - Tumbler
- Becca Moore - Tumbler/Base
- Gigi Rendino - Tumbler/Base
- Leah Fredericks - Base
- Payton Washington - Tumbler/Top
- D’Ahni Branch - Base
- Dailyn Hopkins - Tumbler/Top
- Olivia Pesqueira - Tumbler
- Ava Troy - Tumbler/Top
- Maddy Jenson - Top
- Leavy McDonald - Base
- Emily Bott - Tumbler/Top
- Josie Sutter - Base
Baseball
- Brayden Evans - First Base
- Jackson Wilkerson - Left-Handed Pitcher
- RJ Ruais - Left-Handed Pitcher
- Dillon Lester - Catcher/Infielder
- Ty Johnson - Outfielder
- John Youens - Outfielder/Left-Handed Pitcher
- Chase Womack - Infielder
- Brayden Buchanan - Catcher
- Jackson Elizondo - Left-Handed Pitcher
- Mason Green - Left-Handed Pitcher
Men’s Basketball
- Miro Little - Guard
- Ja’Kobe Walter - Guard
Women’s Basketball
- Letycia Vasconcelos - Forward
Equestrian
- Sadie Peters - Reigning
- Mazie Petelski - Reigning
- Addisyn Albers - Horsemanship
- Riley Cachat - Reigning
- Sofia Moskowitz - Jumping Seat
- Avery Mortman - Horsemanship
- Carley Rutledge - Horsemanship
Men’s Golf
- Davis Ovard
Soccer
- Claire Kniss
- Georgia Mulholland
- Skylar Zinnecker
- Brianna Chesley
- Callie Conrad
- Adriana Merriam
- Kaitlin Swann
Softball
- Paige King
- Leah Cran
Track & Field
- Molly Haywood - Pole Vault
Volleyball
- Manuela Bibinbe - Middle Blocker
- Kyndal Stowers - Outside Hitter
- Victoria Davis - Middle Blocker
- Kendal Murphy - Outside Hitter
Bear of the Day
November 9, 2022
