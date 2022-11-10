 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, November 10th, 2022

By JennaP23
Kansas v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Women’s Basketball Takes on Incarnate Word

Tonight in the Ferrell Center, Baylor women look to continue their dominant start to the season as they take on Incarnate Word.

Sera Hasegawa Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

Sit Down with Eli Pittman

Get to know the man behind the best shots of Baylor Athletics. Branden MacKinnon sat down with Baylor content creator Eli Pittman to get to know the man behind the camera.

Blackout McLane

This Saturday’s night game against Kansas State is officially a Black Out. Wear black and be loud!

Free Tickets to Kansas State Game

Today and tomorrow, fans can visit the Ferrell Center Ticket Office to claim free tickets to Saturday’s football game. This is a must-win game to keep our Big 12 Championship hopes alive, so get to McLane!!

Week Eleven Big 12 Football Preview

The competition for the Big 12 Championship is heating up, and this week has some very important matchups. Check out this week’s preview to see what’s slated to go down on Saturday.

Signing Day

Today was Signing Day for the Class of 2023, and Baylor Athletics added a lot of new talent. Here’s a breakdown of the signees for each sport.

Acrobatics & Tumbling

  • Sofia Criado - Tumbler
  • Becca Moore - Tumbler/Base
  • Gigi Rendino - Tumbler/Base
  • Leah Fredericks - Base
  • Payton Washington - Tumbler/Top
  • D’Ahni Branch - Base
  • Dailyn Hopkins - Tumbler/Top
  • Olivia Pesqueira - Tumbler
  • Ava Troy - Tumbler/Top
  • Maddy Jenson - Top
  • Leavy McDonald - Base
  • Emily Bott - Tumbler/Top
  • Josie Sutter - Base

Baseball

  • Brayden Evans - First Base
  • Jackson Wilkerson - Left-Handed Pitcher
  • RJ Ruais - Left-Handed Pitcher
  • Dillon Lester - Catcher/Infielder
  • Ty Johnson - Outfielder
  • John Youens - Outfielder/Left-Handed Pitcher
  • Chase Womack - Infielder
  • Brayden Buchanan - Catcher
  • Jackson Elizondo - Left-Handed Pitcher
  • Mason Green - Left-Handed Pitcher

Men’s Basketball

  • Miro Little - Guard
  • Ja’Kobe Walter - Guard

Women’s Basketball

  • Letycia Vasconcelos - Forward

Equestrian

  • Sadie Peters - Reigning
  • Mazie Petelski - Reigning
  • Addisyn Albers - Horsemanship
  • Riley Cachat - Reigning
  • Sofia Moskowitz - Jumping Seat
  • Avery Mortman - Horsemanship
  • Carley Rutledge - Horsemanship

Men’s Golf

  • Davis Ovard

Soccer

  • Claire Kniss
  • Georgia Mulholland
  • Skylar Zinnecker
  • Brianna Chesley
  • Callie Conrad
  • Adriana Merriam
  • Kaitlin Swann

Softball

  • Paige King
  • Leah Cran

Track & Field

  • Molly Haywood - Pole Vault

Volleyball

  • Manuela Bibinbe - Middle Blocker
  • Kyndal Stowers - Outside Hitter
  • Victoria Davis - Middle Blocker
  • Kendal Murphy - Outside Hitter

Bear of the Day

Have a great Thursday!

