DBR: Tuesday, November 1st, 2022

Men’s Golf Wins Big at Bear Brawl!

Baylor men’s golf won the Bear Brawl yesterday, with senior Luke Dossey tying for first place!

Big 12 Player of the Week Honors Roll in for the Bears

Junior defensive lineman Gabe Hall earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after recording three sacks against Texas Tech on Saturday!

Freshman Richard Reese was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season! Reese had 148 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on Saturday.

Volleyball Continues to Move Up in the AVCA Poll

Baylor volleyball moved up two spots in this week’s AVCA Coaches Poll after going undefeated last week. Texas (#1) and Iowa State (#25) are also in the Top 25 this week.

On the rise like the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown #SicEm pic.twitter.com/RAyggg7UIh — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 31, 2022

Drake Dabney Out for the Season

Dave Aranda shared in his press conference that junior tight end Drake Dabney broke his fibula against Texas Tech. Dabney underwent surgery yesterday and will be out for the rest of the season. Prayers for Dabney for a full recovery!

God don’t make mistakes. Be back soon! — Drake Dabney (@DabneyDrake09) October 31, 2022

Mailbag Oklahoma Edition

Mailbag is back this week! Ask all your questions as we get ready to take on Oklahoma on Saturday.

ODB Mailbag - Just Ready For OU Edition: Post Your Questions Below https://t.co/ms6GuITku7 pic.twitter.com/gmhRcGMOl7 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 30, 2022

Favorite Candy?

Baylor football players shared what their favorite candy is. No surprise, but Reese’s was a common answer. Candy corn was also mentioned a lot, which is absolutely criminal, but I’ll let it slide.

Practice in Costume. . .

Baylor athletics had some fun dressing up to celebrate Halloween yesterday. Here’s a look at some of their costumes!

What a treat to have Coach Aranda stop by practice! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kppfF6D8O6 — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) October 31, 2022

The Great Pumpkins!

Baylor equestrian’s pumpkin competition has given us some AMAZING pumpkins. The dedication and artistry is unreal.

I hope everyone had a great Halloween! That being said, Merry Christmas! (Just kidding, please don’t fight me.) Have a fantastic day!