DBR: Friday, October 7th, 2022

Soccer Beats Kansas!

Last night, Baylor soccer defeated Kansas 3-2 to earn their first conference win of the season and first conference win under first-year head coach Michelle Lenard.

Baylor Hosts H-E-B Invite

Today through Sunday, women’s tennis will host the H-E-B Invite at the Hurd Tennis Center. The tournament will host athletes from Texas, Tennessee, Rice, and Texas Tech, as well as our own Bears.

Baylor vs. Gonzaga SOLD OUT!

The neutral site December 2nd matchup between Baylor and Gonzaga sold out nearly instantly yesterday. The rematch of the 2021 National Championship game will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota and is sure to be a great game.

Reese & Reese’s

Yesterday Reese’s announced an NIL partnership with twelve football players that have the last name “Reese.” Baylor freshman Richard Reese is one of the players signing with Reese’s for the deal. This is the best NIL deal since Decoldest Crawford of Nebraska did a commercial for an air conditioning company. Next time you eat a Reese’s, think fondly of our star running back.

JUST IN: @reeses has signed NIL deals with college football players named Reese. Deal includes a Reese’s Reese gold chain and pendant, Reese’s “cup” links and a Reese’s mini fridge for their locker. pic.twitter.com/UTfN4Hgoxb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 6, 2022

OurDailyPodcast!

The latest episode of OurDailyPodcast is here! Shehan Jeyarajah from CBS Sports joins the ODP to talk about the Big 12, give it a listen!

PODCAST! After a recap of the Oklahoma State game, @ShehanJeyarajah joins @dfank_BU & @pbpope to talk about the state of the Big 12 after 5 weeks, plus Realignment, Coaching Carousel, and much more! https://t.co/1XR1ek3quk pic.twitter.com/FOn7vsllIG — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 6, 2022

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

This weekend, both men’s and women’s tennis are competing in tournaments. On Saturday, volleyball travels to Morgantown to play West Virginia, and on Sunday soccer hosts Kansas State.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is freshman Reneta Vargas! Vargas scored two goals in last night’s game against Kansas, including the game-winner.

Have a great weekend y’all!