DBR: Thursday, October 6th, 2022

Volleyball Defeats Oklahoma

Baylor defeated Oklahoma last night at the Ferrell Center 3-2 in an entertaining back-and-forth game.

Preseason Accolades Roll in for Women’s Basketball

The Big 12 Conference announced the all-conference preseason team yesterday. Junior Sarah Andrews and senior Aijha Blackwell were named to the preseason team. Ja’mee Asberry and Dree Edwards received honorable mention.

Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs earned Preseason Freshman of the Year. She is the eighth Baylor women’s basketball player to receive the honor (the last player to win it? Nalyssa Smith). Littlepage-Buggs was the No. 17 overall recruit in her class, and she will be a great addition to the team.

Missouri transfer Aijah Blackwell was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Baylor has had great luck with the transfer portal, and Nicki Collen is keeping the trend going with the addition of Blackwell.

Scarf Night for Soccer!

Tonight the Kansas Jayhawks come to Waco to take on Baylor soccer. Tonight there will be a scarf giveaway, so get to Betty Lou Mays and cheer on the Bears!

Tomorrow!!!



Be there early to secure your scarf voucher before the game starts #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gcSWMGDGsX — Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 5, 2022

Big 12 Football Preview

Baylor may have a bye week, but the rest of the Big 12 has a packed schedule this weekend, including a matchup between two undefeated teams, Kansas and TCU.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the day is Faith Lynch. In last night’s game against Oklahoma, Lynch had a key ace to win the third set.

Have a fantastic day!