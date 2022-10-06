DBR: Thursday, October 6th, 2022

Volleyball Defeats Oklahoma
Baylor defeated Oklahoma last night at the Ferrell Center 3-2 in an entertaining back-and-forth game.
BEARS WIN a five-set thriller! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/3Vx1VuZy6v— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 6, 2022
Preseason Accolades Roll in for Women’s Basketball
The Big 12 Conference announced the all-conference preseason team yesterday. Junior Sarah Andrews and senior Aijha Blackwell were named to the preseason team. Ja’mee Asberry and Dree Edwards received honorable mention.
Conference Call ☎️— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 5, 2022
Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs earned Preseason Freshman of the Year. She is the eighth Baylor women’s basketball player to receive the honor (the last player to win it? Nalyssa Smith). Littlepage-Buggs was the No. 17 overall recruit in her class, and she will be a great addition to the team.
New kid on the block ⛹️♀️@DariannaBuggs22 - Freshman of the Year— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 5, 2022
Missouri transfer Aijah Blackwell was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Baylor has had great luck with the transfer portal, and Nicki Collen is keeping the trend going with the addition of Blackwell.
Big things comin’ @AijhaAnniece - Preseason Newcomer of the Year— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 5, 2022
Scarf Night for Soccer!
Tonight the Kansas Jayhawks come to Waco to take on Baylor soccer. Tonight there will be a scarf giveaway, so get to Betty Lou Mays and cheer on the Bears!
Tomorrow!!!— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 5, 2022
Big 12 Football Preview
Baylor may have a bye week, but the rest of the Big 12 has a packed schedule this weekend, including a matchup between two undefeated teams, Kansas and TCU.
Big 12 Week Six Football Preview https://t.co/ihNiCo8xwf pic.twitter.com/z73Cn8aYZE— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 5, 2022
Bears of the Day
Today’s Bear of the day is Faith Lynch. In last night’s game against Oklahoma, Lynch had a key ace to win the third set.
Don't flinch #SicEm | @faithlynchhh pic.twitter.com/JqHRIs5brb— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 6, 2022
