DBR: Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Volleyball Plays Oklahoma
Tonight at 8PM the Bears return to the Ferrell Center for a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma. It’s teacher appreciation night, so teachers and one guest can get in free by showing their ID. Students can also get free pizza and Tiff’s Treats. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU, so if you can’t make it to the Ferrell, tune in!
Let's have late night with the Bears tomorrow ✨— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 4, 2022
ESPNU • 8pm • Ferrell Center#SicEm pic.twitter.com/B96bGqAE11
Bears Finish Third at Trinity Forest Invitational
The s card another strong showing with a third-place finish at the Trinity Forest invitational!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 5, 2022
: https://t.co/jNDJg6ggmo#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Equestrian Ranked #8 in NCEA Rankings
After losing to Georgia and South Carolina last week, Baylor equestrian dropped one spot in the NCEA rankings. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 10 include TCU (#1), Oklahoma State (#4), and Fresno State (#9).
Magic Ball#SicEm pic.twitter.com/8GqpUTdEB4— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 4, 2022
Cross Country Picture of the Week
Ryan Day set a personal best in the 8K last week at the Gans Creek Classic with a time of 23:51.4. Almost more impressive than that time is this picture, which was voted Photo of the Week by NCAA Cross Country Twitter followers. Imagine being good at running and looking good while doing it? Amazing.
#NCAAXC Photo of the Week @BaylorTrack's Ryan Day has himself a day ( ) when he set a personal record in the 8K this last weekend ♂️ https://t.co/0sS2LC5acO pic.twitter.com/r8GSARJilr— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) October 4, 2022
Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal
Yesterday wide receiver/running back Josh Fleeks announced he would be entering the transfer portal.
WR/RB Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal https://t.co/TrPW6vYO9b pic.twitter.com/3eX9rIUUqu— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 4, 2022
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Stats Recap
As always, here is Cody’s statistical recap of last week’s game. While it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, the stats show that the potential is there, we just need to lock down and prevent mistakes going forward.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State statistical recap — you’ll feel better about Baylor as a team, but worse about Baylor letting this game slip away. https://t.co/OrUkXouatd pic.twitter.com/lPjwrn9Ilc— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 4, 2022
Bears of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Lauren Harrison. Harrison recorded a double-double in the volleyball match against Kansas last Saturday.
GO, LO! @iamlauren18 had a double-double on Saturday against Kansas!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/qj1ZY1996T— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 4, 2022
October 2, 2022
Happy Tuesday Bears!
