DBR: Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Volleyball Plays Oklahoma

Tonight at 8PM the Bears return to the Ferrell Center for a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma. It’s teacher appreciation night, so teachers and one guest can get in free by showing their ID. Students can also get free pizza and Tiff’s Treats. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU, so if you can’t make it to the Ferrell, tune in!

Let's have late night with the Bears tomorrow ✨



ESPNU • 8pm • Ferrell Center#SicEm pic.twitter.com/B96bGqAE11 — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 4, 2022

Bears Finish Third at Trinity Forest Invitational

The s card another strong showing with a third-place finish at the Trinity Forest invitational!



: https://t.co/jNDJg6ggmo#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 5, 2022

Equestrian Ranked #8 in NCEA Rankings

After losing to Georgia and South Carolina last week, Baylor equestrian dropped one spot in the NCEA rankings. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 10 include TCU (#1), Oklahoma State (#4), and Fresno State (#9).

Cross Country Picture of the Week

Ryan Day set a personal best in the 8K last week at the Gans Creek Classic with a time of 23:51.4. Almost more impressive than that time is this picture, which was voted Photo of the Week by NCAA Cross Country Twitter followers. Imagine being good at running and looking good while doing it? Amazing.

#NCAAXC Photo of the Week @BaylorTrack's Ryan Day has himself a day ( ) when he set a personal record in the 8K this last weekend ‍♂️ https://t.co/0sS2LC5acO pic.twitter.com/r8GSARJilr — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) October 4, 2022

Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal

Yesterday wide receiver/running back Josh Fleeks announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Stats Recap

As always, here is Cody’s statistical recap of last week’s game. While it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, the stats show that the potential is there, we just need to lock down and prevent mistakes going forward.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State statistical recap — you’ll feel better about Baylor as a team, but worse about Baylor letting this game slip away. https://t.co/OrUkXouatd pic.twitter.com/lPjwrn9Ilc — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 4, 2022

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Lauren Harrison. Harrison recorded a double-double in the volleyball match against Kansas last Saturday.

Happy Tuesday Bears!