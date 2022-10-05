 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball Plays Oklahoma

Tonight at 8PM the Bears return to the Ferrell Center for a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma. It’s teacher appreciation night, so teachers and one guest can get in free by showing their ID. Students can also get free pizza and Tiff’s Treats. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU, so if you can’t make it to the Ferrell, tune in!

Bears Finish Third at Trinity Forest Invitational

Equestrian Ranked #8 in NCEA Rankings

After losing to Georgia and South Carolina last week, Baylor equestrian dropped one spot in the NCEA rankings. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 10 include TCU (#1), Oklahoma State (#4), and Fresno State (#9).

Cross Country Picture of the Week

Ryan Day set a personal best in the 8K last week at the Gans Creek Classic with a time of 23:51.4. Almost more impressive than that time is this picture, which was voted Photo of the Week by NCAA Cross Country Twitter followers. Imagine being good at running and looking good while doing it? Amazing.

Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal

Yesterday wide receiver/running back Josh Fleeks announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Stats Recap

As always, here is Cody’s statistical recap of last week’s game. While it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, the stats show that the potential is there, we just need to lock down and prevent mistakes going forward.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Lauren Harrison. Harrison recorded a double-double in the volleyball match against Kansas last Saturday.

