DBR: Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

Final Day of Trinity Forest Invite
Today is the final round of the Trinity Forest Invite for men’s golf. The Bears had a great day yesterday, working their way up to third place overall.
Birdie barrage pushes the Bears to third place after two rounds at Trinity Forest!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 3, 2022
: https://t.co/3dZSsBrX7p
Volleyball Drops in AVCA Coaches Poll
After going 1-1 on the road last week, Baylor dropped to #17 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Texas is the only other Big 12 team ranked in the Top 25, holding steady at #1.
Always working #SicEm pic.twitter.com/2OxeWWscUN— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 3, 2022
Mental Health Week Continues
This week is College Football Mental Health Week, and today Baylor Athletics highlighted symptoms and coping mechanisms for anxiety.
#Big12BreaksTheStigma pic.twitter.com/3VNrHim7Eb— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 3, 2022
Bears of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is wide receiver Monaray Baldwin. On Saturday Baldwin had 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He ran 22.8MPH on one of those touchdown runs, the fastest clocked speed by a receiver last week according to Recruiting Analytics.
#CFB's Top 5 Fastest Ball Carriers from Week 5— Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 3, 2022
1️⃣ BAY WR Monaray Baldwin (@Monaray2x) 22.8 mph@BUFootball | #SicEm pic.twitter.com/nLkbKkrbpi
Have a great Tuesday!
