DBR: Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Final Day of Trinity Forest Invite

Today is the final round of the Trinity Forest Invite for men’s golf. The Bears had a great day yesterday, working their way up to third place overall.

Volleyball Drops in AVCA Coaches Poll

After going 1-1 on the road last week, Baylor dropped to #17 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Texas is the only other Big 12 team ranked in the Top 25, holding steady at #1.

Mental Health Week Continues

This week is College Football Mental Health Week, and today Baylor Athletics highlighted symptoms and coping mechanisms for anxiety.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is wide receiver Monaray Baldwin. On Saturday Baldwin had 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He ran 22.8MPH on one of those touchdown runs, the fastest clocked speed by a receiver last week according to Recruiting Analytics.

Have a great Tuesday!

