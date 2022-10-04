DBR: Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

Final Day of Trinity Forest Invite

Today is the final round of the Trinity Forest Invite for men’s golf. The Bears had a great day yesterday, working their way up to third place overall.

Birdie barrage pushes the Bears to third place after two rounds at Trinity Forest!



Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 3, 2022

Volleyball Drops in AVCA Coaches Poll

After going 1-1 on the road last week, Baylor dropped to #17 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Texas is the only other Big 12 team ranked in the Top 25, holding steady at #1.

Mental Health Week Continues

This week is College Football Mental Health Week, and today Baylor Athletics highlighted symptoms and coping mechanisms for anxiety.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is wide receiver Monaray Baldwin. On Saturday Baldwin had 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He ran 22.8MPH on one of those touchdown runs, the fastest clocked speed by a receiver last week according to Recruiting Analytics.

Have a great Tuesday!