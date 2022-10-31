 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Halloween 2022!

By willdb26
Baylor Line Halloween Edition Bears Illustrated- Tim Watkins

Baylor Spooks the Red Raiders

The Bears won big this weekend in a rowdy blackout game in Lubbock. The Baylor secondary showed out this game by pulling in a total of 5 interceptions. Richard Reese also had a killer game, rushing for 3 TDs and almost 150 yards. The final score was 45-17.

Wicked Witches Sweep West Virginia

Our Baylor Ladies handled business at home this weekend against the Mountaineers.

Scary Hours for NCAA Basketball

We’re a week away from the opening game against Mississippi Valley State! Drop your score predictions in the comments.

Baylor Ladies Possess the Invitational at the Hurd

The Lady Bears went 3-1 in singles and split the doubles matches this weekend. Shcherbinina and Dimitrov won their matches to go undefeated in singles play!

Cross Country Toughs Out the Ghastly Conditions in Lubbock

Baylor braves the cold and frightful wind in the Cross Country Championships.

Zombies in the Stands?

Matt Jones questions Tech fans, saying they were fake for leaving the game before it was out of Texas Tech’s hands.

The Ghost of Grayland Arnold Haunts the Titans

Baylor alum Grayland Arnold forces a fumble on a punt giving the Texans the ball late in the first quarter of the game Sunday afternoon.

Reese Isn’t Frightened by the Sooners

Big 12 Cleans Up the Cobwebs With New Media Deal

Yormark signs new deal and passes up Pac-12 with annual totals adding up near $50 million per school.

BNT Breaks Down the Tricks & Treats From Saturday’s Game

Scared Money Don’t Make Money

Happy Halloween! Remember, nothing is scarier than running out of candy on Halloween. Seriously, don’t be that guy. Wishing a supernatural Sic ‘em to all Baylor fans.

