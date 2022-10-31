DBR: Halloween 2022!

Baylor Spooks the Red Raiders

The Bears won big this weekend in a rowdy blackout game in Lubbock. The Baylor secondary showed out this game by pulling in a total of 5 interceptions. Richard Reese also had a killer game, rushing for 3 TDs and almost 150 yards. The final score was 45-17.

Wicked Witches Sweep West Virginia

Our Baylor Ladies handled business at home this weekend against the Mountaineers.

Look to the sky, we brought out the brooms #SicEm pic.twitter.com/zku9jM1PAD — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 30, 2022

Scary Hours for NCAA Basketball

We’re a week away from the opening game against Mississippi Valley State! Drop your score predictions in the comments.

It Is getting closer pic.twitter.com/VfDkXveJIv — Baylor Bear Pit (@BaylorBearPit) October 28, 2022

Baylor Ladies Possess the Invitational at the Hurd

The Lady Bears went 3-1 in singles and split the doubles matches this weekend. Shcherbinina and Dimitrov won their matches to go undefeated in singles play!

It was a good weekend of tennis in Waco



️ https://t.co/PKIML14i5O#SicEm — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) October 30, 2022

Cross Country Toughs Out the Ghastly Conditions in Lubbock

Baylor braves the cold and frightful wind in the Cross Country Championships.

Zombies in the Stands?

Matt Jones questions Tech fans, saying they were fake for leaving the game before it was out of Texas Tech’s hands.

Here is the clip of #Baylor linebacker Matt Jones calling out that crowd in Lubbock last night.



He didn't think #TexasTech fans brought the energy. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/qmGOdMRAmk — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 30, 2022

The Ghost of Grayland Arnold Haunts the Titans

Baylor alum Grayland Arnold forces a fumble on a punt giving the Texans the ball late in the first quarter of the game Sunday afternoon.

Reese Isn’t Frightened by the Sooners

Big 12 Cleans Up the Cobwebs With New Media Deal

Yormark signs new deal and passes up Pac-12 with annual totals adding up near $50 million per school.

Breaking: @CBSSports confirms @Big12Conference signs new 6 year media-rights deal with ESPN/Fox. Not only did commish Brett Yormark deliver but B12 jumps ahead of @pac12, with CFP expansion the annual total could surpass $50 million annually per school. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 30, 2022

BNT Breaks Down the Tricks & Treats From Saturday’s Game

Tech Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT! https://t.co/B2QjTlTPKi pic.twitter.com/Gu8K4XdghG — BNT (@BearNTex) October 30, 2022

Scared Money Don’t Make Money

Happy Halloween! Remember, nothing is scarier than running out of candy on Halloween. Seriously, don’t be that guy. Wishing a supernatural Sic ‘em to all Baylor fans.