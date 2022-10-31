DBR: Halloween 2022!

Baylor Spooks the Red Raiders
The Bears won big this weekend in a rowdy blackout game in Lubbock. The Baylor secondary showed out this game by pulling in a total of 5 interceptions. Richard Reese also had a killer game, rushing for 3 TDs and almost 150 yards. The final score was 45-17.
Bears aren't afraid of the dark.#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/ZzAqIJjU9X— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 30, 2022
Wicked Witches Sweep West Virginia
Our Baylor Ladies handled business at home this weekend against the Mountaineers.
Look to the sky, we brought out the brooms #SicEm pic.twitter.com/zku9jM1PAD— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 30, 2022
Scary Hours for NCAA Basketball
We’re a week away from the opening game against Mississippi Valley State! Drop your score predictions in the comments.
It Is getting closer pic.twitter.com/VfDkXveJIv— Baylor Bear Pit (@BaylorBearPit) October 28, 2022
Baylor Ladies Possess the Invitational at the Hurd
The Lady Bears went 3-1 in singles and split the doubles matches this weekend. Shcherbinina and Dimitrov won their matches to go undefeated in singles play!
It was a good weekend of tennis in Waco— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) October 30, 2022
️ https://t.co/PKIML14i5O#SicEm
Cross Country Toughs Out the Ghastly Conditions in Lubbock
Baylor braves the cold and frightful wind in the Cross Country Championships.
☔️#SicEm | #Big12XC pic.twitter.com/AGzvuULXH1— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) October 28, 2022
Zombies in the Stands?
Matt Jones questions Tech fans, saying they were fake for leaving the game before it was out of Texas Tech’s hands.
Here is the clip of #Baylor linebacker Matt Jones calling out that crowd in Lubbock last night.— Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 30, 2022
He didn't think #TexasTech fans brought the energy. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/qmGOdMRAmk
The Ghost of Grayland Arnold Haunts the Titans
Baylor alum Grayland Arnold forces a fumble on a punt giving the Texans the ball late in the first quarter of the game Sunday afternoon.
Special kid doing special things @GRAYLAND_1 #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/YrCtKEUNFM
Reese Isn’t Frightened by the Sooners
So... he's just ready for OU? https://t.co/Zjb4tVIVfC— Brad B. (@AFBaylorBear) October 30, 2022
Big 12 Cleans Up the Cobwebs With New Media Deal
Yormark signs new deal and passes up Pac-12 with annual totals adding up near $50 million per school.
Breaking: @CBSSports confirms @Big12Conference signs new 6 year media-rights deal with ESPN/Fox. Not only did commish Brett Yormark deliver but B12 jumps ahead of @pac12, with CFP expansion the annual total could surpass $50 million annually per school.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 30, 2022
BNT Breaks Down the Tricks & Treats From Saturday’s Game
Tech Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT! https://t.co/B2QjTlTPKi pic.twitter.com/Gu8K4XdghG— BNT (@BearNTex) October 30, 2022
Scared Money Don’t Make Money
“Scared money don’t make money.”#Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/BZr16BfETz— Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) October 30, 2022
Happy Halloween! Remember, nothing is scarier than running out of candy on Halloween. Seriously, don’t be that guy. Wishing a supernatural Sic ‘em to all Baylor fans.
