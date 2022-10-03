 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
DBR: Monday, October 3rd, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball Wins in Lawrence

Saturday morning, Baylor volleyball won a hard-fought game against Kansas, taking their conference record to 2-1.

Men’s Golf Battles in Close Tournament

Going into Day Two of the Trinity Forest Invitational, Baylor golf is tied for fourth place with a score of 284, but it’s a close race, with Arkansas Pine-Bluff sitting at #1 with 279. The Bears look to close in on the lead in today’s play.

ITA All-American Championships Continue

After the pre-qualifying draw this weekend, the qualifying brackets for men’s tennis All-American Championships begins today.

Football Drops Tough Game Against Oklahoma State

Baylor lost to Oklahoma State 35-26 on Saturday. The Bears had a promising second half, but too many missed opportunities on offense and lackluster special teams were too much to overcome. The Bears have a bye week before traveling to Morgantown next Thursday to take on West Virginia.

Baylor Drops Out of AP Poll

After Saturday’s loss, Baylor dropped out of the AP Top 25 and moved down to #22 in the Coaches Poll.

BNT’s Game in Gifs

Saturday was full of emotions, some good and some not so good. Check out BNT’s recap of the day.

Cross Country with a Strong Showing in Gans Creek Classic

Ryan Day was the top men’s finisher of the day, coming in 9th overall.

Equestrian Loses to #5 Ranked Georgia

Soccer Loses to Texas

Mental Health Matters

This week is College Football Mental Health Week. The goal of this week is to raise awareness about mental health among student-athletes. The people we cheer for on the field or on the court every week are more than athletes and more than students. Most importantly, they are human, and that is so important to remember as we support them.

Bear of the Day

It’s Mean Girls Day! If you haven’t seen this iconic movie, you should watch it ASAP. Happy October 3rd!

