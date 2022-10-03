DBR: Monday, October 3rd, 2022

Volleyball Wins in Lawrence

Saturday morning, Baylor volleyball won a hard-fought game against Kansas, taking their conference record to 2-1.

Men’s Golf Battles in Close Tournament

Going into Day Two of the Trinity Forest Invitational, Baylor golf is tied for fourth place with a score of 284, but it’s a close race, with Arkansas Pine-Bluff sitting at #1 with 279. The Bears look to close in on the lead in today’s play.

.@HeffernanZach and @treybosco lead the s to a tie for 4th after round ☝️ of the Trinity Forest Invitational!



: https://t.co/VcQtKZbTDo#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 2, 2022

ITA All-American Championships Continue

After the pre-qualifying draw this weekend, the qualifying brackets for men’s tennis All-American Championships begins today.

Football Drops Tough Game Against Oklahoma State

Baylor lost to Oklahoma State 35-26 on Saturday. The Bears had a promising second half, but too many missed opportunities on offense and lackluster special teams were too much to overcome. The Bears have a bye week before traveling to Morgantown next Thursday to take on West Virginia.

Baylor Drops Out of AP Poll

After Saturday’s loss, Baylor dropped out of the AP Top 25 and moved down to #22 in the Coaches Poll.

Week 5 Rankings Update: Baylor #22 in Coaches’ Poll, Unranked in AP Poll | The good news is that the cowards finally caved and RANKED KANSAS! https://t.co/RQoYVmf0m6 pic.twitter.com/ZNDhITKJTT — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 2, 2022

BNT’s Game in Gifs

Saturday was full of emotions, some good and some not so good. Check out BNT’s recap of the day.

OSU Game In Gifs and Tailgating With BNT: Ouch Edition https://t.co/DJM7iIqGCj pic.twitter.com/LgGXQ200sO — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 2, 2022

Cross Country with a Strong Showing in Gans Creek Classic

Ryan Day was the top men’s finisher of the day, coming in 9th overall.

Ryan Day leads the men in 9️⃣th!



Women are in the box and will run at 9:45. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/meTM1dGYcz — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) September 30, 2022

Bear women finish with a 34-second spread!



That’ll do it from Missouri! We’ll be back closer to home in ✌️ weeks at Texas A&M. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Gkhgn9NRCv — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) September 30, 2022

Equestrian Loses to #5 Ranked Georgia

A lot to build on as we move forward through this season!



RECAP ➡️ https://t.co/J8qGScTHOR#SicEm pic.twitter.com/77C89A15yl — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) September 30, 2022

Soccer Loses to Texas

Bears fought til the end



Ending the night with 14 shots, 9 on goal! #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FCj7ex9IpP — Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 1, 2022

Mental Health Matters

This week is College Football Mental Health Week. The goal of this week is to raise awareness about mental health among student-athletes. The people we cheer for on the field or on the court every week are more than athletes and more than students. Most importantly, they are human, and that is so important to remember as we support them.

Let's talk about it.



We are proud to work alongside @Big12Conference schools this week as part of College Football Mental Health Week.#SicEm | #Big12BreaksTheStigma pic.twitter.com/5jxmKksltJ — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 3, 2022

ODB Mailbag!

ODB Mailbag - Bye Week Edition: Drop Your Questions Here! https://t.co/7PTNCw7zFZ pic.twitter.com/KSqMnRjV3r — BNT (@BearNTex) October 2, 2022

