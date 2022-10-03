DBR: Monday, October 3rd, 2022

Volleyball Wins in Lawrence
Saturday morning, Baylor volleyball won a hard-fought game against Kansas, taking their conference record to 2-1.
BEARS BATTLED.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/w7XlJX9RHP— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 1, 2022
Men’s Golf Battles in Close Tournament
Going into Day Two of the Trinity Forest Invitational, Baylor golf is tied for fourth place with a score of 284, but it’s a close race, with Arkansas Pine-Bluff sitting at #1 with 279. The Bears look to close in on the lead in today’s play.
.@HeffernanZach and @treybosco lead the s to a tie for 4th after round ☝️ of the Trinity Forest Invitational!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 2, 2022
: https://t.co/VcQtKZbTDo#SicEm ⛳️ ️
ITA All-American Championships Continue
After the pre-qualifying draw this weekend, the qualifying brackets for men’s tennis All-American Championships begins today.
Waco ➡️ Tulsa— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) September 30, 2022
https://t.co/HmsdkBvLZu#SicEm
Football Drops Tough Game Against Oklahoma State
Baylor lost to Oklahoma State 35-26 on Saturday. The Bears had a promising second half, but too many missed opportunities on offense and lackluster special teams were too much to overcome. The Bears have a bye week before traveling to Morgantown next Thursday to take on West Virginia.
Today's final. #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/dVxdbc3QVk— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 1, 2022
Baylor Drops Out of AP Poll
After Saturday’s loss, Baylor dropped out of the AP Top 25 and moved down to #22 in the Coaches Poll.
Week 5 Rankings Update: Baylor #22 in Coaches’ Poll, Unranked in AP Poll | The good news is that the cowards finally caved and RANKED KANSAS! https://t.co/RQoYVmf0m6 pic.twitter.com/ZNDhITKJTT— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 2, 2022
BNT’s Game in Gifs
Saturday was full of emotions, some good and some not so good. Check out BNT’s recap of the day.
OSU Game In Gifs and Tailgating With BNT: Ouch Edition https://t.co/DJM7iIqGCj pic.twitter.com/LgGXQ200sO— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 2, 2022
Cross Country with a Strong Showing in Gans Creek Classic
Ryan Day was the top men’s finisher of the day, coming in 9th overall.
Ryan Day leads the men in 9️⃣th!— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) September 30, 2022
Women are in the box and will run at 9:45. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/meTM1dGYcz
Bear women finish with a 34-second spread!— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) September 30, 2022
That’ll do it from Missouri! We’ll be back closer to home in ✌️ weeks at Texas A&M. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Gkhgn9NRCv
Equestrian Loses to #5 Ranked Georgia
A lot to build on as we move forward through this season!— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) September 30, 2022
RECAP ➡️ https://t.co/J8qGScTHOR#SicEm pic.twitter.com/77C89A15yl
Soccer Loses to Texas
Bears fought til the end— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 1, 2022
Ending the night with 14 shots, 9 on goal! #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FCj7ex9IpP
Mental Health Matters
This week is College Football Mental Health Week. The goal of this week is to raise awareness about mental health among student-athletes. The people we cheer for on the field or on the court every week are more than athletes and more than students. Most importantly, they are human, and that is so important to remember as we support them.
Let's talk about it.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 3, 2022
We are proud to work alongside @Big12Conference schools this week as part of College Football Mental Health Week.#SicEm | #Big12BreaksTheStigma pic.twitter.com/5jxmKksltJ
ODB Mailbag!
You know the drill, comment all your questions!
ODB Mailbag - Bye Week Edition: Drop Your Questions Here! https://t.co/7PTNCw7zFZ pic.twitter.com/KSqMnRjV3r— BNT (@BearNTex) October 2, 2022
Bear of the Day
September 16, 2022
It’s Mean Girls Day! If you haven’t seen this iconic movie, you should watch it ASAP. Happy October 3rd!
Loading comments...