DBR: Friday, October 28th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Best of ODB This Week:

Big 12 Cross Country Championships Are Underway in Lubbock

Football isn’t the only group traveling to Lubbock this weekend. Baylor cross country is represented in Lubbock by six women in the 6k event and six men in the 8k event. Good luck Bears!

Women’s Golf Begins Battle at the Beach

This morning women’s golf will begin their final event of the fall in Cabo at the Battle at the Beach Tournament.

Soccer Loses Final Home Match Against Oklahoma State

New Episode of OurDailyPodcast!

OurDailyPodcast is back with a recap of last weekend’s homecoming win and a preview of tomorrow’s matchup against Texas Tech.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Saturday night the Bears take on Texas Tech in Lubbock in what is sure to be an amazing game. Here’s a quick look to preview the action.

The Baylor Invite is taking place at the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Baylor volleyball takes on West Virginia in the Ferrell Center. Dress up in your Halloween costumes as Baylor looks to sweep West Virginia this season.

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend and Sic Tech!

