DBR: Friday, October 28th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Big 12 Cross Country Championships Are Underway in Lubbock

Football isn’t the only group traveling to Lubbock this weekend. Baylor cross country is represented in Lubbock by six women in the 6k event and six men in the 8k event. Good luck Bears!

Women’s Golf Begins Battle at the Beach

This morning women’s golf will begin their final event of the fall in Cabo at the Battle at the Beach Tournament.

Headed to Battle it out at the this weekend to close out the Fall!



: https://t.co/1XKxNpw9XT#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) October 27, 2022

Soccer Loses Final Home Match Against Oklahoma State

New Episode of OurDailyPodcast!

OurDailyPodcast is back with a recap of last weekend’s homecoming win and a preview of tomorrow’s matchup against Texas Tech.

PODCAST! @YungCoff, @dfank_BU, & @pbpope break down Baylor’s up-and-down victory over Kansas (and are finding a good deal to like about it), plus a look ahead to a big matchup against Texas Tech this Saturday. It’s fun! https://t.co/ZBT0pfz0fw pic.twitter.com/es0LdI5BCG — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 27, 2022

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Saturday night the Bears take on Texas Tech in Lubbock in what is sure to be an amazing game. Here’s a quick look to preview the action.

The Baylor Invite is taking place at the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Saving the best for last



We'll see you at the Hurd this weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/4E3j8lxJkX — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) October 27, 2022

On Sunday, Baylor volleyball takes on West Virginia in the Ferrell Center. Dress up in your Halloween costumes as Baylor looks to sweep West Virginia this season.

We love a good block party, but how about a costume party?! See y'all on Sunday for some Halloween fun! #SicEm | @BaylorStuAct pic.twitter.com/ueIUaBUtNi — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 27, 2022

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend and Sic Tech!