DBR: Friday, October 28th, 2022

Big 12 Cross Country Championships Are Underway in Lubbock
Football isn’t the only group traveling to Lubbock this weekend. Baylor cross country is represented in Lubbock by six women in the 6k event and six men in the 8k event. Good luck Bears!
'— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) October 28, 2022
!!!
⏰ 10 a.m.
Lubbock, Texas
️ Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course
https://t.co/MDIM4WYudW
️ https://t.co/5381OMAMT4#SicEm pic.twitter.com/w8IG4c74b6
Women’s Golf Begins Battle at the Beach
This morning women’s golf will begin their final event of the fall in Cabo at the Battle at the Beach Tournament.
Headed to Battle it out at the this weekend to close out the Fall!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) October 27, 2022
: https://t.co/1XKxNpw9XT#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️
Soccer Loses Final Home Match Against Oklahoma State
Final from Waco. #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zk6vABq6A8— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 28, 2022
New Episode of OurDailyPodcast!
OurDailyPodcast is back with a recap of last weekend’s homecoming win and a preview of tomorrow’s matchup against Texas Tech.
PODCAST! @YungCoff, @dfank_BU, & @pbpope break down Baylor's up-and-down victory over Kansas (and are finding a good deal to like about it), plus a look ahead to a big matchup against Texas Tech this Saturday. It's fun! https://t.co/ZBT0pfz0fw pic.twitter.com/es0LdI5BCG— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 27, 2022
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
Saturday night the Bears take on Texas Tech in Lubbock in what is sure to be an amazing game. Here’s a quick look to preview the action.
Headed west this week#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/rzRJ4pjl4G— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2022
The Baylor Invite is taking place at the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday and Sunday.
Saving the best for last— Baylor Women's Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) October 27, 2022
We'll see you at the Hurd this weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/4E3j8lxJkX
On Sunday, Baylor volleyball takes on West Virginia in the Ferrell Center. Dress up in your Halloween costumes as Baylor looks to sweep West Virginia this season.
We love a good block party, but how about a costume party?! See y'all on Sunday for some Halloween fun! #SicEm | @BaylorStuAct pic.twitter.com/ueIUaBUtNi— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 27, 2022
Bear of the Day
October 23, 2022
Have a great weekend and Sic Tech!
