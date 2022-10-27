DBR: Thursday, October 26th, 2022

Volleyball Defeats Oklahoma!

Last night Baylor volleyball beat Oklahoma on the road 3-1, sweeping the Sooners for the season.

Soccer Senior Night

Tonight is senior night for Baylor soccer as they host Oklahoma State. The game is at 7, and afterwards there will be a ceremony to honor the six seniors on the team.

Scott Drew Announced as Class of 2023 Inductee to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Scott Drew will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. Other inductees include Adrian Peterson and Michael Strahan. Congrats Coach Drew!

Women’s Golf Ranked #20 in Latest Golfstat Team Rankings

Big 12 Week Nine Football Preview

Check out this week’s Big 12 football preview!

2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Team Photo

We have a team picture of the men’s basketball team! Only 11 days until the season starts!!

Big 12 Basketball Preview Part Three

Here is the final installment of the men’s basketball Big 12 Preview, covering Kansas, Texas, and our very own Baylor Bears.

Big XII (MBB) Mega Preview: Part 3 | Top Tier Teams https://t.co/wHfqTPBNEv pic.twitter.com/mUcsjfjmVw — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 26, 2022

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Averi Carlson! The freshman setter earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the third time this season, and in last night’s game she had two kills in addition to 53 assists.

Have a great day!