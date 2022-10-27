DBR: Thursday, October 26th, 2022

Volleyball Defeats Oklahoma!
Last night Baylor volleyball beat Oklahoma on the road 3-1, sweeping the Sooners for the season.
HIGHLIGHTS!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 27, 2022
https://t.co/XDakhI0le2#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CTiUTebQ6F
Soccer Senior Night
Tonight is senior night for Baylor soccer as they host Oklahoma State. The game is at 7, and afterwards there will be a ceremony to honor the six seniors on the team.
Join us in honoring our 6⃣ @BaylorFutbol seniors tomorrow night! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/aokqWk093S— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 26, 2022
Scott Drew Announced as Class of 2023 Inductee to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Scott Drew will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. Other inductees include Adrian Peterson and Michael Strahan. Congrats Coach Drew!
One of the newest members of the @TXSportsHOF!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 26, 2022
Congrats, Coach!
https://t.co/tBlwB7F5RH#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/yVNR5Xope2
Women’s Golf Ranked #20 in Latest Golfstat Team Rankings
Guess who's back, back again...— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) October 26, 2022
: https://t.co/6Pz1L3ORai#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/FlkYAYTeCC
Big 12 Week Nine Football Preview
Check out this week’s Big 12 football preview!
Big 12 Week Nine Football Preview https://t.co/0HWj211fr2 pic.twitter.com/54YidUHvvl— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 26, 2022
2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Team Photo
We have a team picture of the men’s basketball team! Only 11 days until the season starts!!
Your 2022-2023 Baylor Bears #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/FvapDrCVsq— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 26, 2022
Big 12 Basketball Preview Part Three
Here is the final installment of the men’s basketball Big 12 Preview, covering Kansas, Texas, and our very own Baylor Bears.
Big XII (MBB) Mega Preview: Part 3 | Top Tier Teams https://t.co/wHfqTPBNEv pic.twitter.com/mUcsjfjmVw— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 26, 2022
Bears of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Averi Carlson! The freshman setter earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the third time this season, and in last night’s game she had two kills in addition to 53 assists.
@carlson_averi #SicEm https://t.co/aNNy62VTJh pic.twitter.com/6HUKREkmle— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 27, 2022
October 21, 2022
Have a great day!
Loading comments...