DBR: Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

Volleyball Takes on Oklahoma

Tonight the Bears travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma.

On to Oklahoma! Bears face the Sooners at 6pm tomorrow night on ESPN+



On to Oklahoma! Bears face the Sooners at 6pm tomorrow night on ESPN+

Sit Down With Jalen Bridges

Branden MacKinnon sat down with transfer Jalen Bridges to talk all things on and off the court.

Sit Down With Baylor MBB Forward Jalen Bridges

Equestrian Jumps to #8 in NCEA Rankings

After a big win over #1 TCU last week, Baylor equestrian moved up two spots in the NCEA rankings. TCU dropped to #3 and Oklahoma State moved up to #2.

Averi Carlson Earns Rookie of the Week for the Third Time!

Freshman setter Averi Carlson earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. Carlson averaged 51 assists in the two games last week.

Adam Flagler Named to Jerry West Award Watch List

Adam Flagler was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List, which is an award given to the best shooting guard in the nation.

