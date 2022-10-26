DBR: Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

Volleyball Takes on Oklahoma
Tonight the Bears travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma.
On to Oklahoma! Bears face the Sooners at 6pm tomorrow night on ESPN+— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 25, 2022
Sit Down With Jalen Bridges
Branden MacKinnon sat down with transfer Jalen Bridges to talk all things on and off the court.
Sit Down With Baylor MBB Forward Jalen Bridges@jalenbridgess spent some time chatting with @Branden_MacK and shared stories from his life on and off the court! Full interview in a Podcast linked in the article. https://t.co/PLvP5KPrHq pic.twitter.com/DNvVJAIA68— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 25, 2022
Equestrian Jumps to #8 in NCEA Rankings
After a big win over #1 TCU last week, Baylor equestrian moved up two spots in the NCEA rankings. TCU dropped to #3 and Oklahoma State moved up to #2.
Back up to No. 8️⃣ this week!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lpTPq1jywo— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 25, 2022
Averi Carlson Earns Rookie of the Week for the Third Time!
Freshman setter Averi Carlson earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. Carlson averaged 51 assists in the two games last week.
THREE PEAT! Three-straight double-doubles, third weekly award for Averi Carlson!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 25, 2022
Adam Flagler Named to Jerry West Award Watch List
Adam Flagler was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List, which is an award given to the best shooting guard in the nation.
.@adamflagler has been named to the @Hoophall Jerry West Award watch list!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 25, 2022
Reese Earns Honorable Mention Earl Campbell Player of the Week
Bear of the Day
October 18, 2022
