DBR: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Kansas at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball Moves Up to #13 in AVCA Poll

Women’s Basketball Lands Top 25 Recruit from the Class of 2025

Tulsa Oklahoma junior Marcayla Johnson announced her commitment to Baylor on Twitter yesterday. Johnson is a point guard currently ranked #21 in the ESPN rankings for the Class of 2025. A great pickup for Baylor!

Women’s Golf Finishes 5th at Stanford Intercollegiate

Women’s golf had a strong showing at the Stanford Intercollegiate, finishing 5th overall and having multiple individuals finish in the Top 10.

Sochan Continues Strong Start to the NBA Season

Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan shot 77% from the field and scored a career-high 14 points against the Timberwolves last night.

Have a great day!

