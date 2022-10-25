DBR: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

Volleyball Moves Up to #13 in AVCA Poll
All smiles for being up a spot#SicEm pic.twitter.com/kLEb6ldWnH— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 24, 2022
Women’s Basketball Lands Top 25 Recruit from the Class of 2025
Tulsa Oklahoma junior Marcayla Johnson announced her commitment to Baylor on Twitter yesterday. Johnson is a point guard currently ranked #21 in the ESPN rankings for the Class of 2025. A great pickup for Baylor!
#Committed I choose Baylor WBB— Marcayla Johnson C/O 2025 (@MarcaylaJohnso1) October 24, 2022
Thank you @NickiCollen @TariC21 @Cpav15 @coachtg1971 @keenancurryjr @btwladyhornets #repost.
T-Town Represent ! Love y’all pic.twitter.com/KlwP8C91BA
Something Slight on a Saturday pic.twitter.com/YPCeqi9zlv— Marcayla Johnson C/O 2025 (@MarcaylaJohnso1) May 16, 2022
Women’s Golf Finishes 5th at Stanford Intercollegiate
Women’s golf had a strong showing at the Stanford Intercollegiate, finishing 5th overall and having multiple individuals finish in the Top 10.
For the 2️⃣nd time in 4️⃣ events, the s have multiple players finish in the top 10 as they finish 5th at the Stanford Intercollegiate!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) October 23, 2022
: https://t.co/rALEExrfe5#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️
Sochan Continues Strong Start to the NBA Season
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan shot 77% from the field and scored a career-high 14 points against the Timberwolves last night.
ANOTHER ONE— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 25, 2022
Aggressive defense ➡️ instant offense pic.twitter.com/NPcpPvvHvK
Have a great day!
Loading comments...