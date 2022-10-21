DBR: Friday, October 21st, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Equestrian Goes Gold

Today at noon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, Baylor equestrian competes in their first home meet of the season. Go Gold and support the Bears as they take on TCU. There’s also a button and rally towel giveaway!





No. 1 TCU

Friday, Oct. 21 at Noon

Waco, Texas

Willis Family Equestrian Center

!



We can't wait to see our #BaylorFamily at our home opener this week!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/RSAovOSKo3 — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 17, 2022

Women’s Golf Begins Stanford Intercollegiate

After nearly a month off since their last tournament, women’s golf begins competition at the Stanford Intercollegiate today.

Another Day, Another Watch List Nomination

Women’s basketball has yet another watch list award nomination. Senior transfer Dree Edwards has been named to Katrina McClain Award Watch List. The Katrina McClain Award is given to the best power forward in Division I basketball.

Soccer Loses to Texas Tech

Baylor Football First Look

Bright and early tomorrow morning the Bears take on the Kansas Jayhawks for Homecoming. Here’s a look at everything you need to know heading into tomorrow’s matchup.

Softball Green Team Wins Green & Gold World Series

After three days of intrasquad scrimmages, the Green team came out on top! This was the final scrimmage for Baylor softball this fall.

Green Team takes the &



Halloween was also celebrated today … more pics coming tomorrow #SicEm pic.twitter.com/s9yR3bQbB4 — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) October 21, 2022

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Women’s golf continues their competition in Stanford this weekend, while volleyball travels to Kansas State. On Sunday, soccer returns to Waco as the Bears take on TCU.

Bear of the Day

Homecoming is here! Have a great weekend, and if you’re able to make it to Waco, welcome home!