DBR: Friday, October 21st, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
Equestrian Goes Gold
Today at noon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, Baylor equestrian competes in their first home meet of the season. Go Gold and support the Bears as they take on TCU. There’s also a button and rally towel giveaway!
— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 17, 2022
No. 1 TCU
Friday, Oct. 21 at Noon
Waco, Texas
Willis Family Equestrian Center
We can't wait to see our #BaylorFamily at our home opener this week!
Women’s Golf Begins Stanford Intercollegiate
After nearly a month off since their last tournament, women’s golf begins competition at the Stanford Intercollegiate today.
in our for No-Cal!
Another Day, Another Watch List Nomination
Women’s basketball has yet another watch list award nomination. Senior transfer Dree Edwards has been named to Katrina McClain Award Watch List. The Katrina McClain Award is given to the best power forward in Division I basketball.
.@DreeEdwards44 has been named to the Katrina McClain Award watch list— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 20, 2022
https://t.co/npqpqsIN3K
Soccer Loses to Texas Tech
Final from Lubbock.
Baylor Football First Look
Bright and early tomorrow morning the Bears take on the Kansas Jayhawks for Homecoming. Here’s a look at everything you need to know heading into tomorrow’s matchup.
We can't wait to have you back home, #BaylorFamily— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 19, 2022
Join us for #BaylorHomecoming at McLane: https://t.co/EiKuJn135f
Softball Green Team Wins Green & Gold World Series
After three days of intrasquad scrimmages, the Green team came out on top! This was the final scrimmage for Baylor softball this fall.
Green Team takes the &— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) October 21, 2022
Halloween was also celebrated today … more pics coming tomorrow
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
Women’s golf continues their competition in Stanford this weekend, while volleyball travels to Kansas State. On Sunday, soccer returns to Waco as the Bears take on TCU.
: . - #SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT
Bear of the Day
September 16, 2022
Homecoming is here! Have a great weekend, and if you’re able to make it to Waco, welcome home!
The vibes on Saturday morning are going to be immaculate
' .
