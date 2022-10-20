DBR: Thursday, October 20th, 2022

Volleyball Beats Texas Tech

Last night Baylor volleyball took care of business, defeating Texas Tech 3-1.

Aijha Blackwell Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

Senior transfer Aijha Blackwell was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List. The Cheryl Miller Award is given to the best small forward in Division I basketball.

Men’s Golf Finishes 8th at Big 12 Match Play Championship

While not as high as we hoped, the men’s golf team overcame some tough losses to finish eighth overall in the Big 12 Match Play Championship.

s battle to an eighth-place finish at the Big 12 Match Play





Foster Pavilion Progress

Construction on the new Foster Pavilion is well underway, and yesterday Baylor Athletics shared this update video showing the beams being put into place. The Pavilion is slated to open in January 2024.

Week Eight Big 12 Football Preview

Here is a preview of this week’s Big 12 football matchups.

Green & Gold World Series Continues

Baylor softball is hosting their Green & Gold World Series this week, a series of intrasquad scrimmages. Team Gold won today, tying the series at 1-1. Tomorrow is the final matchup of the series.

Gold team takes game



The series is now tied 1-1

Jeremy Sochan Starts in First NBA Game!

Former Baylor basketball player and NBA Rookie Jeremy Sochan started in the San Antonio Spurs first game of the season last night. At only nineteen years old, Jeremy is the youngest opening-night starter in Spurs history.

OurDailyPodcast!

The latest episode of OurDailyPodcast has dropped! It’s halfway through football season, and the gang takes a look at the good and the bad we’ve seen so far.

The latest episode takes assessment of the state of the Baylor football team at the midpoint of the season, plus preview Kansas and picks.

Reunion in Kansas City

At Big 12 Media Day yesterday, Scott Drew and Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang got a chance to catch up. Coach Tang was a great part of Baylor Basketball for many years, and seeing him and Scott Drew back together is heartwarming.

