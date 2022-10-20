DBR: Thursday, October 20th, 2022

Volleyball Beats Texas Tech
Last night Baylor volleyball took care of business, defeating Texas Tech 3-1.
That's the match! BEARS WIN! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/FLdaaGcPWv— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 20, 2022
Aijha Blackwell Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List
Senior transfer Aijha Blackwell was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List. The Cheryl Miller Award is given to the best small forward in Division I basketball.
@AijhaAnniece has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 19, 2022
️https://t.co/7t8lB3g7e4#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/4Tft6qu3RJ
Men’s Golf Finishes 8th at Big 12 Match Play Championship
While not as high as we hoped, the men’s golf team overcame some tough losses to finish eighth overall in the Big 12 Match Play Championship.
s battle to an eighth-place finish at the @Big12Conference Match Play— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) October 20, 2022
: https://t.co/2yV2yLiwFY #SicEm ⛳️ ️
Foster Pavilion Progress
Construction on the new Foster Pavilion is well underway, and yesterday Baylor Athletics shared this update video showing the beams being put into place. The Pavilion is slated to open in January 2024.
The start of something beautiful— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 19, 2022
>> https://t.co/JIDljo5PYl#SicEm pic.twitter.com/iAZpdTMY4B
Week Eight Big 12 Football Preview
Here is a preview of this week’s Big 12 football matchups.
Big 12 Week Eight Football Preview https://t.co/siKbxNB8ge pic.twitter.com/DdUApabcoQ— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 19, 2022
Green & Gold World Series Continues
Baylor softball is hosting their Green & Gold World Series this week, a series of intrasquad scrimmages. Team Gold won today, tying the series at 1-1. Tomorrow is the final matchup of the series.
Gold team takes game ✌️— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) October 20, 2022
The & is now tied 1-1, who do you think will take home the crown tomorrow #SicEm pic.twitter.com/IdIiUIbuUT
Jeremy Sochan Starts in First NBA Game!
Former Baylor basketball player and NBA Rookie Jeremy Sochan started in the San Antonio Spurs first game of the season last night. At only nineteen years old, Jeremy is the youngest opening-night starter in Spurs history.
The rookie took the elevator ⬆️⬆️⬆️@JeremySochan | @spurs | #PorVida | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/QlGlfXD504— Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) October 20, 2022
OurDailyPodcast!
The latest episode of OurDailyPodcast has dropped! It’s halfway through football season, and the gang takes a look at the good and the bad we’ve seen so far.
PODCAST! @YungCoff, @dfank_BU, & @pbpope take assessment of the state of the Baylor football team at the midpoint of the season, plus preview Kansas and picks. #SicEm https://t.co/DJQPsBxeqx pic.twitter.com/ztJ4hA0ENu— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 20, 2022
Reunion in Kansas City
At Big 12 Media Day yesterday, Scott Drew and Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang got a chance to catch up. Coach Tang was a great part of Baylor Basketball for many years, and seeing him and Scott Drew back together is heartwarming.
#BaylorFamily #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/LPxHBkmi4h— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 19, 2022
Bear of the Day
September 21, 2022
Happy Thursday!
The nation's first collegiate homecoming? Right here at Baylor in 1909.— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 20, 2022
A look back at the history of #BaylorHomecoming, in 30 seconds: pic.twitter.com/HJpVAWuKur
Loading comments...