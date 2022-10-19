DBR: Wednesday, October 19th, 2022

Finn Bass Takes Home ITA Championship!
Senior Finn Bass won the ITA Texas Regional Singles Competition.
YOUR 2022 ITA TEXAS REGIONAL CHAMPION, @finn_bass!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/JYZ1ZnGyRt— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) October 18, 2022
Ja’Mee Asberry Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List
Fifth-year senior Ja’Mee Asberry was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List yesterday. The award is given to the best shooting guard in Division I basketball, and Asberry is one of 20 women on the watch list.
.@Jayasberry has been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 18, 2022
️https://t.co/N0u5zXpIrW#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6AEW1fLCMC
Men’s Basketball Big 12 Media Day
Today head coach Scott Drew, Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, and Keyonte George take their turn at media day in Kansas City. All of media day will be streaming on ESPN+.
#Big12MBB Tip-off!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 19, 2022
Kansas City, MO
@BUDREW
@adamflagler
4️⃣ @LjCryer
1️⃣ @keyonte1george
ESPNU, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
⏰ 10:35 - Live on-set
⏰ 10:45 - Presser#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/k1J6NsdPxb
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview - Part Two
Jed Johnston is back with the latest installment of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview!
Big XII (MBB) Mega Preview: Part 2 - a close look at the middle-tier teams of the conference. https://t.co/aOtulkAof7 pic.twitter.com/LFVy1H0jVJ— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 18, 2022
Equestrian Ranked #10 in Latest NCEA Poll
After some tough road losses, Baylor equestrian is still in the Top 10 of the NCEA Poll. TCU (#1) and Oklahoma State (#6) also remained in the Top 10.
Keep moving forward.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/nfiEGcORyC— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 18, 2022
Seth Jones to Enter Transfer Portal
Yesterday via Twitter, sophomore wide receiver Seth Jones announced he will be entering the transfer portal on December 5th.
Sophomore WR Seth Jones To Enter Transfer Portal https://t.co/y6hqt32c5h pic.twitter.com/OAywCVtZyh— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 19, 2022
Bear of the Day
September 28, 2022
We’re halfway through the week and almost to gameday! Have a great day y’all!
"Baylor is home -- and this weekend, more than any other, we experience it as a family."— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 17, 2022
Welcome to #BaylorHomecoming: pic.twitter.com/fTF4RXI6D8
Loading comments...