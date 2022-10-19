DBR: Wednesday, October 19th, 2022

Finn Bass Takes Home ITA Championship!

Senior Finn Bass won the ITA Texas Regional Singles Competition.

Ja’Mee Asberry Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List

Fifth-year senior Ja’Mee Asberry was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List yesterday. The award is given to the best shooting guard in Division I basketball, and Asberry is one of 20 women on the watch list.

Men’s Basketball Big 12 Media Day

Today head coach Scott Drew, Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, and Keyonte George take their turn at media day in Kansas City. All of media day will be streaming on ESPN+.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview - Part Two

Jed Johnston is back with the latest installment of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview!

Big XII (MBB) Mega Preview: Part 2 - a close look at the middle-tier teams of the conference. https://t.co/aOtulkAof7 pic.twitter.com/LFVy1H0jVJ — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 18, 2022

Equestrian Ranked #10 in Latest NCEA Poll

After some tough road losses, Baylor equestrian is still in the Top 10 of the NCEA Poll. TCU (#1) and Oklahoma State (#6) also remained in the Top 10.

Seth Jones to Enter Transfer Portal

Yesterday via Twitter, sophomore wide receiver Seth Jones announced he will be entering the transfer portal on December 5th.

Sophomore WR Seth Jones To Enter Transfer Portal https://t.co/y6hqt32c5h pic.twitter.com/OAywCVtZyh — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 19, 2022

Bear of the Day

